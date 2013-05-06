Trending

Is This Even Fair? Budget Ivy Bridge Takes On Core 2 Duo And Quad

Reader requests affect much of the work we do, and we constantly receive email asking for this one: compare Intel's older Wolfdale- and Yorkfield-based designs against today's budget-friendly Ivy Bridge-based processors. Well, you asked, and we deliver.

Results: Adobe Creative Suite

It appears that Photoshop CS6 doesn’t effectively utilize Core i3’s logical cores, as our Core i5 control, with its quartet of slightly higher-clocked physical cores, cuts image processing times in half. This spells an easy victory for the stock Core 2 Quad Q9550, though the same doesn’t hold true in Premiere and After Effects.

Acrobat X, being single-threaded, yields results consistent with iTunes and Lame, though with a larger advantage for the Ivy Bridge-based platform.

  • ASHISH65 06 May 2013 04:29
    Wow! this is the review i am waiting from long time.Really good one for budget gamers.
  • amoralman 06 May 2013 04:34
    God dammit! Now I feel like I need to change my C2D E8400. >:(
  • DarkSable 06 May 2013 04:41
    Now this is cool stuff.

    Also, amoralman, did you read this? It's basically assuring you that your C2D is still awesome as a budget processor.
  • Steelwing 06 May 2013 05:11
    Very nice review! I've got a C2D E6600 (2.4 GHz) and had been considering the Core i5-3570K (or possibly wait for a Haswell i5) and was wondering about the performance differences. My CPU is still good for a lot of apps, but I can definitely see a reason to upgrade.
  • AMD Radeon 06 May 2013 05:13
    pentium dual core G2020 is the minimum i can recommend to budget gamers. i often listed it in sub 450 gaming PC
  • lpedraja2002 06 May 2013 05:20
    Excellent article, I'm glad I have a more accurate idea on where I stand based on CPU performance, I'm still using my trusty Q6600, G0 @ 3.2ghz. Its good that Tom's still hasn't forgotten that a lot of enthusiast still are rocking Core 2 architecture lol. I think I can manage until Intel releases their next revolutionary CPU.
  • assasin32 06 May 2013 05:29
    I been wanting to see one of these for a long time but never thought I get to see it. I just wish they had the good ol e2160, and q6600 thrown into the mix. I have the e2180 OC to 3ghz. It's still chugging along surprisingly enough, I just realized how old the thing was last night after thinking about how long I've had this build and looking up when the main components were produced. Safe to say I got my use out of that $70 cpu, did a 50% OC to it :) and it still had room to go but I wanted to keep the voltage very low.
  • jrharbort 06 May 2013 05:32
    I've always been curious about how well my own Core 2 Duo P8800 (45nm & 2.66GHz) would stand up against modern ivy bridge offerings. And even though I'm talking about he mobile space, I'm guessing the gains would be comparable to those seen by their desktop counterparts. Each day I'm reminded more and more that I seriously need to move on to a newer system, especially since I work with a lot of media production software. Thanks for the article, it provided some interesting and useful insight.
  • smeezekitty 06 May 2013 05:46
    Kind of interesting that the old Core 2s beat the I5 in tombrader with TressFX on.
    Also holy crap on 1.45 vcore on the C2D
  • Proximon 06 May 2013 06:07
    I would not have predicted this. Not to this extent. I hope we can make these broader comparisons across years more frequently after this. I predict this will be a very popular article.
