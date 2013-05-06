Is This Even Fair? Budget Ivy Bridge Takes On Core 2 Duo And Quad

Results: Productivity

Core i3’s logical cores are also no match for Core 2 Quad’s physical cores in our threaded productivity applications. The Q9550 earns victories across the board, despite lower clock rates.

The current-generation frequency-locked dual-core Ivy Bridge-based chips trail far behind 2008’s enthusiast-tweaked Core 2 Duo based on the Wolfdale design. While these tasks beg for more processing cores, this thrashing is still a bit hard to swallow.