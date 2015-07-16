iXsystems FreeNAS Mini NAS Review

Multi-Client SMB Performance
Sadly, these two charts don't show the time or effort that went into building our multi-client test. We have 120 virtual machines with a dedicated non-blocking gigabit Ethernet port for each. The VMs run on ten servers, each with two octa-core Xeons.
The workload run from each machine is a trace file of recorded Microsoft Office activity. This is a typical workload from an office environment with users opening, editing, building and saving Word, Power Point and Excel documents. Individual traces are not designed to stress the NAS, but when they're combined from multiple sources, we stress the system.
We expected the FreeNAS Mini to perform well in this test, but the system didn't live up to our expectations. We used its default compression settings and suspect the slight compression may not be the best choice for this environment. With six settings to choose from, we admittedly did not get a chance to test them all.
Still, with the cache drives enabled, the FreeNAS Mini delivers the second-best latency. Without it, the FreeNAS Mini encounters the highest delay.
How much is the case itself? That I might be interested in, but...
The case is a Supermicro CSE-721TQ-250B which is $160.
A great motherboard would be the X10SDV-F which is $850 (dual GBe Intel nics, Xeon-D 8 core, check Anandtech they did a great review on it). Stronger CPU than the one in this review.
Then for $1017 you can get the X10SDV-TLN4F which includes built in 2x Intel 10GBe as well as 2x Intel GBe.
or for $?? (probably more) the X10SDV-8C-TLN4F which is the same as above but has Hyperthreading (16 threads).
The price still seems kinda high, I'd like to see "real world use" as opposed to benchmarks but that's so difficult to actually do.
If the price seems high then it's not for you, but as said this is not a consumer product for home users. You want a basic, easy solution then investigate some of the WDMYCLOUD options instead. I bought a 4TB model and added a 4TB WD Elements as backup but that's for video storage and not as reliable nor as fast as a business class solution.
$2000 with drives for business is really not bad considering the cost to run a business, loss of data costs, and the fact you can probably write of some as a business expense.
On a side note, some guy vehemently argued against using ECC memory with ZFS. He admitted it was really stupid to *not* using ECC memory but he just couldn't admit he was wrong so he kept doubling down on dumb. His major argument? I was a few dollars off on the price of ECC memory.
You have to love the Internet.