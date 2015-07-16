iXsystems FreeNAS Mini NAS Review

Random Data Transfer By Size
Here we see the Intel Avoton eight-core processor in action, working with the ECC DRAM as a cache. The lines on the bottom of the chart are almost completely horizontal. Those are the competing NAS products. This is not just the effect of an SSD cache, since the cached and uncached tests show the FreeNAS Mini running away from the other platforms in random read IOPS.
Random write IOPS demonstrate a nice progression up as we get into larger block sizes with both the cached and uncached FreeNAS Mini configurations. You can really see the cache working, absorbing the writes and then moving them to spinning disks when the mechanical storage is free to accept the data.
How much is the case itself? That I might be interested in, but...
The case is a Supermicro CSE-721TQ-250B which is $160.
A great motherboard would be the X10SDV-F which is $850 (dual GBe Intel nics, Xeon-D 8 core, check Anandtech they did a great review on it). Stronger CPU than the one in this review.
Then for $1017 you can get the X10SDV-TLN4F which includes built in 2x Intel 10GBe as well as 2x Intel GBe.
or for $?? (probably more) the X10SDV-8C-TLN4F which is the same as above but has Hyperthreading (16 threads).
The price still seems kinda high, I'd like to see "real world use" as opposed to benchmarks but that's so difficult to actually do.
If the price seems high then it's not for you, but as said this is not a consumer product for home users. You want a basic, easy solution then investigate some of the WDMYCLOUD options instead. I bought a 4TB model and added a 4TB WD Elements as backup but that's for video storage and not as reliable nor as fast as a business class solution.
$2000 with drives for business is really not bad considering the cost to run a business, loss of data costs, and the fact you can probably write of some as a business expense.
On a side note, some guy vehemently argued against using ECC memory with ZFS. He admitted it was really stupid to *not* using ECC memory but he just couldn't admit he was wrong so he kept doubling down on dumb. His major argument? I was a few dollars off on the price of ECC memory.
You have to love the Internet.