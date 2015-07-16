iXsystems FreeNAS Mini NAS Review

Random Data Transfer By Size

Here we see the Intel Avoton eight-core processor in action, working with the ECC DRAM as a cache. The lines on the bottom of the chart are almost completely horizontal. Those are the competing NAS products. This is not just the effect of an SSD cache, since the cached and uncached tests show the FreeNAS Mini running away from the other platforms in random read IOPS.

Random write IOPS demonstrate a nice progression up as we get into larger block sizes with both the cached and uncached FreeNAS Mini configurations. You can really see the cache working, absorbing the writes and then moving them to spinning disks when the mechanical storage is free to accept the data.