AMD's Kabini: Jaguar And GCN Come Together In A 15 W APU

AMD's Kabini-Based Prototype And Our Benchmarks

Prototypes generally don't emphasize industrial design. However, our Kabini-based ultra-thin notebook with an A4-5000 in it is surprisingly svelte.

Although we used a number of different notebooks for our benchmarks, we used the same hard drive and memory in all of them to keep our comparisons as valid as possible. We want to zero in on platform performance after all, and not the difference between a mechanical disk and SSD.

AMD suggests that Kabini's prime adversary will be low-priced Pentium laptops. To that end, we secured a Pentium B960-equipped notebook for testing as the most inexpensive platform we could find with Intel's CPU inside. It sells for $350 on Newegg.

At the other end of the spectrum, Core i3-3217U is another good match-up. This processor sports a similar power envelope and is available in notebooks starting around $400.

Laptop Comparison Test Settings Platform Kabini Prototype Laptop Acer Aspire V3 HP Pavillion Sleekbook 15 Processor A4-5000: 1.5 GHz Base Clock Rate, 2 MB Shared L2 Cache, 15 W (Kabini) Pentium B960: 2.2 GHz Base Clock Rate, 2 MB Shared L3 Cache, 35 W (Sandy Bridge) Core i3-3217U: 1.8 GHz Base Clock Rate, 3 MB Shared L3 Cache, 17 W (Ivy Bridge) Memory Hynix 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-667 @ CAS 9-9-9-24-1T Graphics Radeon HD 8330 128 ALUs, 500 MHz core Intel HD Graphics, 6 EUs, 350 to 1,100 MHz core Intel HD 4000 Graphics, 16 EUs, 350 to 1,350 MHz core Hard Drive Toshiba MQ01ABD100H 1 TB, 5,400 RPM Graphics Driver AMD Catalyst13.101_Beta3 Intel HD Graphics Driver 15.28.15.64.3062 Intel HD Graphics Driver 15.31.3.64.3071

And here are the benchmark details: