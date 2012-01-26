Amazon Kindle Touch Review And Fourth-Gen Screen Quality Update

New Features: EasyReach And X-Ray

EasyReach

Of course, the Kindle Touch lacks physical navigation buttons. Instead, Amazon uses what it calls its EasyReach system. This is a touchscreen layout that relies on predefined zones for menu access and to navigate between pages.

You tap the top of the screen to display the menu and toolbar. To flip to the next page, just tap to the lower-right half of the screen. Or, tap the left-most edge to go back to the previous one.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

X-Ray

Aside from EasyReach, Amazon also added X-Ray. This is a feature that lets you explore your book without flipping through page after page of text. Instead, X-Ray lets you look-up common proper nouns and terms scattered throughout your book.