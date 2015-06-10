Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

A Closer Look

The retail package does a good job of conveying the bundle's contents. On the back, we even find a detailed list of the accessories. Up front, Kingston makes some sequential performance claims, though it doesn't specify random or mixed workload numbers, which we also like to see.

Opening the retail package reminds you that the HyperX line-up is deliberately premium. Mainstream SSDs often ship in the same blister packs you'd expect to find SD cards in. But Kingston's HyperX brand is completely opposite of that experience. A nice inner box opens to expose the Savage SSD. Under the initial layer of foam, you find the accessory package that comes with everything you need to install the SSD, including a SATA cable. Kingston deserves praise for preserving such a comprehensive kit in a time of stiff competition and low margins.

The HyperX Savage employs a 7mm chassis, so it'll fit in your new Ultrabook. The drive is aesthetically pleasing; clearly, Kingston put some effort into its looks during development.