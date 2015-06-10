Kingston HyperX Savage 240GB SSD Review

A Closer Look
The retail package does a good job of conveying the bundle's contents. On the back, we even find a detailed list of the accessories. Up front, Kingston makes some sequential performance claims, though it doesn't specify random or mixed workload numbers, which we also like to see.
Opening the retail package reminds you that the HyperX line-up is deliberately premium. Mainstream SSDs often ship in the same blister packs you'd expect to find SD cards in. But Kingston's HyperX brand is completely opposite of that experience. A nice inner box opens to expose the Savage SSD. Under the initial layer of foam, you find the accessory package that comes with everything you need to install the SSD, including a SATA cable. Kingston deserves praise for preserving such a comprehensive kit in a time of stiff competition and low margins.
The HyperX Savage employs a 7mm chassis, so it'll fit in your new Ultrabook. The drive is aesthetically pleasing; clearly, Kingston put some effort into its looks during development.
I do realize that you can't track all the pricing changes and that you base your reviews on the MSRP, I just thought that I'd point out in the comments that your "Price" con could perhaps no longer be justified.
Thanks for the review Chris. :-)
In the next 30 days or so Phison should have the "10K" update finished. When that comes out this product could be competitive with 850 Pro and 850 EVO in 4K random performance. That is what they tell us anyway but we've been waiting on the 10K update for quite a while now.