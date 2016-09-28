Lian Li PE-750 SFX-L 750W PSU Review

Packaging, Contents, Exterior, And Cabling

Packaging

The box is plain-looking. Lian Li doesn't even bother with diagrams, graphs, or text about the PE-750's features. There's a photo on the front showing the modular panel, along with a capacity description and 80 PLUS Platinum badge. Strangely enough, not even the model number is provided.

Contents

The outside of the box might lack detail, but inside the PE-750 is well-protected by packing foam. At least Lian Li doesn't cut any corners there.

A small pouch contains the modular cables, two set of screws, and the AC power cord. In addition, the aforementioned SFX to ATX adapter comes bundled. What you won't find are zip ties or Velcro straps, and there is no manual included either. Although most of us don't bother reading the documentation, we think it should still be part of the packaging.

Exterior

The punched fan grill looks nice and doesn't block airflow. Up front, the power switch is installed under the AC receptacle with the fan grille facing upwards. Since this is a semi-passive PSU with no option to turn that feature off, the grille should always point up to avoid trapping hot air inside when the fan isn't spinning. Lian Li needs to note this somewhere on the box or on a sticker attached to the PSU.

There's a large power specifications table on one of the PSU's sides.

The modular panel feature nine sockets. The blue ones are for PCIe cables, while the black eight-pin corresponds to the single EPS cable. Finally, the red four-pin socket hosts the ATX connector's extra sense wires.

Compact dimensions, appealing looks, and a decent-quality finish that isn't prone to fingerprints are all qualities the PE-750 offers. Its heat sinks with long fins tip us off that Enhance manufactures the platform.

Cabling

As mentioned, the main ATX cable features four extra sense wires that help this PSU achieve tighter load regulation. All cables are stealth and flat, so they won't interfere with airflow. In addition, your build process should be easier since flat cables are easier to route than round cables. However, since SFX-L PSUs don't have much space for filtering capacitors, it might have been a good idea to use normal cables with extra caps attached for improved ripple suppression.