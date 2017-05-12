Logitech G610 Orion Brown Keyboard Review

Teardown

The Logitech G610 Orion Brown is built around a plastic case and comes with a thick steel mounting plate that adds considerable rigidity. The whole keyboard is held together quite tautly, as a matter of fact, with the PCB held tightly to the mounting plate and the case parts held together by numerous clips.

The construction feels dense, with closely-fitting parts, and it flexes only slightly if you twist the keyboard from end to end. The keyboard’s case screws are hidden behind the model sticker and the stick-on rubber feet, so disassembly is quite a faff — a problem if, say, you spilled a drink into it. Also, despite the strongly held components and metal mounting plate (which is approximately 1.4mm thick), the keyboard weighs only a moderate 1.3 kg, presumably in part because of the plastic back of the chassis (which is extremely thin) and the top panel, which is little more than a plastic rim. Overall, however, the keyboard feels tough and well-built.

The cable is fairly long (1.8 m), braided, and reasonably thick (4.5 mm), and it comes with a USB connector. This connector is rather big, but thankfully it’s not thick enough to block other USB plugs from neighboring ports on your PC.

In one of the most complicated designs I’ve seen to date, the two-part flip-out feet can be set to two angles — four or eight degrees elevation — and both come with rubber padding to prevent the keyboard from moving around. Five more rubber pads make absolutely sure it doesn’t move around at all. Although a very nice touch, the feet come off extremely easily. The two-part option is nice, but a more steeply-angled option would have been welcome as well, as 8° is not much of a gradation.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The MCU is the STM32L100, and the LED controller is stamped with the “Logitech” brand and “210-001610.”



MORE: Best Deals

MORE: How We Test Mechanical Keyboards



MORE: Mechanical Keyboard Switch Testing Explained

MORE: All Keyboard Content