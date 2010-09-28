Alienware's M17x: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 CrossFire Is A Go

Benchmark Results: Productivity
Photoshop and 3ds Max further establish the pattern of Alienware's superiority, and we’re beginning to question whether the i7-940XM is too hot for the X8100 chassis, or perhaps this is just another historic overshot by Intel.
AVG doesn’t appear to respond to clock rate on Intel systems, even though it has in our AMD systems. It also appears unresponsive to the desktop’s superior memory bandwidth and Eurcom’s superior SSD drive, yet the benchmark sticks around, as it remains popular with end users.
Alienware’s i7-920XM outpaces Eurocom’s i7-940XM again in file compression, while almost catching the mid-priced desktop.
Fixed... wtf is wrong with you..
The problem with big heavy expensive laptops is that a desktop does everything they do and better at a third of the price.
How much are you really going to be taking a $4000 laptop out of your house?
and laugh at people who bought this.
Although you definitely are paying a superflous price premium, you're at least getting power (the same can't be said for MACs.)