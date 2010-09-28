Alienware's M17x: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 CrossFire Is A Go

Benchmark Results: Productivity

Photoshop and 3ds Max further establish the pattern of Alienware's superiority, and we’re beginning to question whether the i7-940XM is too hot for the X8100 chassis, or perhaps this is just another historic overshot by Intel.

AVG doesn’t appear to respond to clock rate on Intel systems, even though it has in our AMD systems. It also appears unresponsive to the desktop’s superior memory bandwidth and Eurcom’s superior SSD drive, yet the benchmark sticks around, as it remains popular with end users.

Alienware’s i7-920XM outpaces Eurocom’s i7-940XM again in file compression, while almost catching the mid-priced desktop.