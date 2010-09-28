Alienware's M17x: Mobility Radeon HD 5870 CrossFire Is A Go

Better, Stronger, Faster?

A lot of folks in the press cheered about the release of Alienware’s second-generation M17x notebook a year ago. But more than a few enthusiasts spurned its use of G92-based graphics (alright, you can count us among those disappointed enthusiasts).

And yet, the new chassis was just one step this formerly cutting-edge brand took to rebuild its reputation in the enthusiast notebook market. The company left plenty of room to grow as mobile technology advanced. As such, we now get to welcome AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 5870 CrossFire update.

We like Alienware’s special-edition Nebula Red finish, in spite of our notions about alien spacecraft always being grey (since uncharged paint stays behind during transdimensional shifts). Of course, we wouldn’t even bother discussing the finish outside unless hardware inside made a compelling case for a full system review. Not surprisingly, it does.

Alienware M17x Component List Platform Intel PGA988, PM55 Express, MXM-III Discrete Graphics CPU Intel Core i7-920XM Quad-Core 2.00-3.20 GHz 2.5 GT/s DMI, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, 45 nm, 55 W TDP RAM 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) Samsung M471B5673FH0-CH9 SODIMM DDR3-1333, CL9, 1.5 V, Non-ECC Graphics Dual ATI Mobility Radeon HD 5870, 1 GB GDDR5, CrossFire Display 17" Glossy TFT, 1920x1200 Webcam 2.0 Megapixel Audio Integrated HD Audio Security Face Detection Software Storage Hard Drive 2 x Seagate ST9500420AS, 500 GB, 7200 RPM, SATA 3Gb/s, RAID 0 Optical Drive LG CA10N Blu-ray Reader / DVD Writer Combo Drive Media Drive 8-in-1 Flash Media Interface Networking Wireless LAN Intel Ultimate-N 6300, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n, 11/54/450 Mb/s Wireless PAN Internal Bluetooth V2.0 +EDR Module Gigabit Network Built-in 10/100/1000 Mb/s Ethernet IEEE-1394 Integrated IEEE-1394 FireWire 400 controller Telephony Integrated 56K V90/92 Fax/Modem Peripheral Interfaces USB 5 x USB 2.0 (One shared with eSATA) Expansion Card 1 x ExpressCard 54 HDD 1 x eSATA 3Gb/s Audio Headphone, Microphone, Line-In, Digital Out Jacks Video VGA, HDMI, DisplayPort Power & Weight AC Adapter 220 W Power Brick, 100-240V AC to 19V DC Battery 14.8 V 4650 mAh (68.82 Wh) Single Weight Notebook 12.3 lbs, AC Adapter 2.1 lbs, Total 14.4 pounds Software Operating System Microsoft Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit Edition, OEM Service Warranty Standard 1-Year Warranty (Add $299 for 3-Year Extended) Price $3,883

Delivered more than two months ago, Alienware’s Mobility Radeon HD 5870 CrossFire update languished while we collected hardware that'd serve as a suitable comparison. The new M17x looks great in both photos and specifications, but does it really outperform its $3000+ rivals?