How Well Will Mass Effect 3 Run On Your PC?

Maximum Detail With 4x MSAA

Although we didn't have any luck enabling multi-sample anti-aliasing through Nvidia's drivers, we were able to get it operational using AMD's. Interested in how the feature impacts performance, we settled on 4x AA for our tests.

At 1280x1024, only the Radeon HD 6770 dips below 50 FPS. All of the other AMD cards manage to stay above 60 FPS.

Although clearly an issue with AMD's drivers, only the Radeon HD 6950 is able to support 4x MSAA at 1680x1050. Fortunately, it gives us playable performance at this setting, never dipping below 60 FPS.

Whatever issue plagued our other Radeon cards at 1680x1050 is fixed at 1920x1080.

We see that the Radeon HD 6770 delivers marginal performance at this resolution, generally ranging between 30 and 60 FPS. AMD's Radeon HD 6850 is much smoother, never dropping below 46 FPS. Meanwhile, the Radeon HD 6950 and Radeon HD 6850s in CrossFire spend most of their time way above 60 FPS.