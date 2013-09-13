Mechanical Keyboards: BlackWidow, Osmium, G710+

Trending

Today we review three of the most popular mechanical keyboards around: the Gigabyte Aivia Osmium, Logitech G710+, and Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2013. Which these three $130-$150 premium gaming peripherals is the best bet? We'll find out!

Logitech G710+

The G710+ represents Logitech’s first real mechanical keyboard. With an aggressive, angular, and heavily industrial aesthetic, its design fits tonally with the rest of the company's gaming line of G-series products. The G15 is still one of the most popular gaming/enthusiast keyboards on the market. The G710+ drops some of the more practical features of the G15, notably the two-tone LCD readout – no doubt casualties of the shift to mechanical keys.

That industrial design has also cut back on the more ergonomic form of the G15. The keyboard falls off about an inch at the bottom which can be rather uncomfortable. Fortunately, the G710+ does include a detachable wrist rest. All told, that’s probably a little bit better than the casual slope of the G15 and Logitech’s other boards, as it allows you more latitude in your overall desk layout.

As with most high-end keyboards these days, the G710+ sports plenty of individual key lighting for late-night gaming or typing, this time in white. Be warned, these LEDs are bright, in fact, we had to turn them down quite a bit to keep the LEDs from messing with our eyes in low-light conditions. The keyboard has two distinct circuits for its lighting, one for WASD and the arrow keys, and the other for everything else. It’s a nifty feature, and can be pretty useful on occasion.

One of the things that sets this keyboard apart from today's other contenders is its media controls. Neither of the other two boards has a full set of dedicated keys for these functions (play/pause, stop, back, forward and mute). Like the Osmium, the G710+ also sports a volume roller, though this is an extra-wide, thumb-sized roller instead of a typical scroll wheel. While it’s certainly not going to be a huge deal for most, we found it to be one of the most consistently used set of keys. Unfortunately, the G710+ doesn’t have any audio jacks on the board, which is a little annoying as it means that you won’t be able to use the keyboard as a sort of pseudo-dock for your audio peripherals.

Logitech also outfitted the G710+ with the ability for on-the-fly macro creation. The six main "G" keys along with the three mode keys that will switch between several different macro sets and one more that can record new macros. And as with the BlackWidow, using Logitech’s proprietary software is probably better in the long run if you’d like to maximize their utility.

The Logitech G710+ retails for $150, and like the Gigabyte Osmium, it can also be found at a $10 discount with pretty good frequency.

  • retrac1324 13 September 2013 08:01
    I don't understand how you included "actuation force" into the overall keyboard score, it's personal preference.
  • slicedtoad 13 September 2013 08:10
    umm, why does it say that lower actuation force is better on the graph? Right above the graph it says
    Keys that are too easy to press can be easy to accidentally trigger, while keys that are too stiff can be particularly exhausting after long typing sessions.
    Using that as a scoring metric is somewhat absurd.
  • slicedtoad 13 September 2013 08:16
    On another note, razer. I really wish I could endorse their products. They have neat designs and features and sell at a decent price point. But I've had 5 razer products and only one of them is still in use, the rest are broken or returned for not working correctly.

    I had the non-ultimate black widow and it worked excellently for a year and a half and then just crapped out randomly (sent out a random key sequence whenever plugged in). There was no physical damage and I treat my peripherals very well.

    Every time I had a problem with a razer product I kept thinking, "this must just be an outlier and not representative of Razer", but I can't really say that anymore. Mostly I use logitech now. And for keyboards (since logitech just started mechanicals) I use daskeyboard.
  • Vorador2 13 September 2013 08:54
    Personally i prefer old school. Using an Unicomp keyboard, a clone of the classic IBM Model M. It is really loud, but built like a tank.
  • adamovera 13 September 2013 09:06
    11529348 said:
    I don't understand how you included "actuation force" into the overall keyboard score, it's personal preference.

    Carpal tunnel. The harder you have to press and the more you type, the faster this can get you. I'd have to imagine that the lower actuation point on the Blue switches would make them the worst for that - though Razer makes gaming peripherals, not keyboards for typists, so their choice does make sense if you're going for a "trigger" effect. In any event, I seriously doubt any of these top-end keyboards have a too low actuation force issue. They should all be quite solid feeling, and unless you have incredibly heavy hands, that's typically not an issue in this class of product. The preference is probably more between switch types and the different ways they go about providing tactile feedback than any leanings toward a certain amount of force needed to depress a key.
  • Someone Somewhere 13 September 2013 09:39
    There's nothing that stops mechanical keyboards from being in a grid layout - it's less common, but possible.

    Also, conventional/cheap boards still use individual switches (one per key). It's the type of those switches that make it mechanical (spring-loaded contacts instead of a conductive dome on PCB traces), and rollover etc. is all because of how it's wired to a microcontroller.
  • Western Infidel 13 September 2013 11:17
    Had my fair share of TOTR Logitech and Razer Keyboards and to be honest, all of them have either failed prematurely, had the symbols "rub off" the keys through use (unacceptable for kb's in that price range) or just fit into the "look nice, but cheap tat with crap feel" category. In fact i have been pretty underwhelmed, disappointed, cheated by everything until i bought a Corsair Vengeance K90. That K90 was expensive when i bought it but i soon realised that it was money well spent. It is simply awesome, it was so good i bought a second one for my partner and recommended that my friends also buy one, some of whom have and are equally ecstatic. I will admit to owning the Logitech DiNovo Edge - thats used in the lounge with the media center and whilst not very rugged and not mechanical is better than any of the wireless keyboards ive had for media center use, although the software is prone to freezing sometimes. Im still very happy with my Razer Deathadder Mouse (without the Cloud Driver nonsense).

    My advice would be to check out the corsair K90 or the newer K95 before you throw money at the others.
  • ubercake 13 September 2013 12:04
    I like the feel of the browns and blues. They feel mechanical. The blacks and reds to me feel like non-mechanical keys.

    Keyboards aren't pretty, but the 710+ is just plain ugly. Who thought pairing orange with black and gray would be a good idea? Also, it only has white lighting.

    Anyhow, I was able to pick up a 710+ for $99 new on sale. While it's ugly, it's a great keyboard from a practicality/usability standpoint. I like how you can change the lighting level of the wasd cluster independent of the rest of the keys. The tactile and audible feedback of the browns has got to be my favorite of the bunch. I'm constantly using the roller-style volume control too. I wouldn't pay $150 for it though.
  • Hayden Jones 13 September 2013 12:07
    I find it sad that Corsair was not included and the CM storm peripherals considering the fact that those keyboards seem to be more customizable based on macros/switches and these "high end" keyboards are synonymous with overpriced and over marketed.
  • madogre 13 September 2013 13:35
    I have owned both the Gigabyte and Logitech keyboards from this review, and I must say the G710+ hands down is the better keyboard for me. The only problem I have had out of the G710 is some of the led's went out after I got it(twice RMA'd the first one for the same thing) I also had the LED's go out in the Gigabyte keyboard as well, but the Macro keys where in such a bad place I just could never get comfortable using them, so I returned it and got the G710+, I would like for them to make a G720+ with a LCD screen like the old G15 I would buy one in a flash!
