Mechanical Keyboards: BlackWidow, Osmium, G710+

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2013

Razer has been criticized in the past for its very odd company image. Marketing itself as a more extreme peripheral developer dedicated to the interests of competitive gamers, Razer tends to invoke one of two reactions: exasperated sigh, or gleeful enthusiasm. Either way, over the past few years they have proven themselves to be exceptional peripheral manufacturers. Love or hate their brand, if your passion is gaming, the company probably makes something that is at least worth a look.

For our purposes, the $140 BlackWidow Ultimate 2013 is just that piece. Not too long ago we tested the BlackWidow Tournament Edition, a smaller, more portable version of its full-sized cousin. From a simple construction perspective, the keyboard was just fine. Sturdy, efficient and with an appropriate feature set for a slimmer, smaller board, the little board earned our endorsement.

The Ultimate Edition differs from the Tournament in a few key ways, the most notable of which is size. Being designed for portability, the Tournament edition lacked a number pad and skimped on macro keys. Giving up that Spartan approach, the Ultimate 2013 includes full backlighting on every key as a second USB port and two 3.5mm audio jacks – one input and one output – that line the right side. All of those features add up to a $60 price difference between the two.

With the notable exception of the BlackWidow Stealth, every keyboard in Razer’s BlackWidow line uses the Cherry MX Blue switch. That, combined with the texture of the plastic making up the keys, leads to a very specific feel, clearly distinguishing these boards from others in their class.

The board also has a more minimal design, with only one flat contiguous surface besides the keys. The backlights on the keys are in Razer’s signature green with the company’s three-headed snake logo towards the bottom. Brightness is adjustable, which is welcome, particularly given that the maximum setting is obnoxiously bright in low-light conditions.

Macro keys are positioned vertically along the left side for relatively easy access. On-the-fly macro recording is possible, but to get the most out of it, you’ll probably want to download Razer’s unified peripheral software, Synapse, and take some time to set them everything up carefully.

The Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2013 retails for $140.