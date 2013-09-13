Mechanical Keyboards: BlackWidow, Osmium, G710+

Results: Noise Level
Noise pollution is a big problem these days, it can a major drain on your concentration, and ultimately your productivity throughout the day. One of the bigger drawbacks of mechanical keyboards is, of course, the noise. Many boards will produce 50dB or more - about the same volume as a quite conversation. While the harsh clickity-clack of a typewriter might be largely a thing of the past, the resurgence of mechanical keyboards hasn’t been a welcome development for those that crave peace and quiet. Then again, if you’re anything like us, you may just appreciate the aesthetic and nostalgic qualities of a mechanical keyboard's cacophony.
Nevertheless, given that noise is one of the biggest negatives of mechanical boards, we decided to take some readings. Noise levels are tested by positioning a microphone six inches from the keyboard. We then type through the first several paragraphs of Lorem Ipsum. Our recordings are analyzed using the free and open source Audacity sound editor application.
Each of these boards uses a different switch type, and therefore sounds a bit different. However, the Logitech G710+ also sports sound-dampening O-rings on the keys. While this test shows that the keyboard is a far cry from the company's claim of “whisper-quiet”, it’s still measurably better than the other two boards.
The Razer BlackWidow, using the Cherry MX blue “clicky” keys is, as you might expect, the loudest of the three. The volume is a bit obnoxious and comes in at about the same as a normal conversation in a crowded restaurant. If you really need auditory feedback, then maybe this a plus, but for most people, this would be unnecessarily loud.
Using that as a scoring metric is somewhat absurd.
I had the non-ultimate black widow and it worked excellently for a year and a half and then just crapped out randomly (sent out a random key sequence whenever plugged in). There was no physical damage and I treat my peripherals very well.
Every time I had a problem with a razer product I kept thinking, "this must just be an outlier and not representative of Razer", but I can't really say that anymore. Mostly I use logitech now. And for keyboards (since logitech just started mechanicals) I use daskeyboard.
Carpal tunnel. The harder you have to press and the more you type, the faster this can get you. I'd have to imagine that the lower actuation point on the Blue switches would make them the worst for that - though Razer makes gaming peripherals, not keyboards for typists, so their choice does make sense if you're going for a "trigger" effect. In any event, I seriously doubt any of these top-end keyboards have a too low actuation force issue. They should all be quite solid feeling, and unless you have incredibly heavy hands, that's typically not an issue in this class of product. The preference is probably more between switch types and the different ways they go about providing tactile feedback than any leanings toward a certain amount of force needed to depress a key.
Also, conventional/cheap boards still use individual switches (one per key). It's the type of those switches that make it mechanical (spring-loaded contacts instead of a conductive dome on PCB traces), and rollover etc. is all because of how it's wired to a microcontroller.
My advice would be to check out the corsair K90 or the newer K95 before you throw money at the others.
Keyboards aren't pretty, but the 710+ is just plain ugly. Who thought pairing orange with black and gray would be a good idea? Also, it only has white lighting.
Anyhow, I was able to pick up a 710+ for $99 new on sale. While it's ugly, it's a great keyboard from a practicality/usability standpoint. I like how you can change the lighting level of the wasd cluster independent of the rest of the keys. The tactile and audible feedback of the browns has got to be my favorite of the bunch. I'm constantly using the roller-style volume control too. I wouldn't pay $150 for it though.