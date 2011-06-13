Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

Ione X-Armor U9BL: Test
Detailed test results
|Ione X-Armor U9BL
Single Key:
Cherry MX Blue
- Cylindrical key design- Good traction against slippage- Coated, laser-cut- Blue illumination
Distance to actuation point:- 2 mm from starting position- 4 mm HubOperating force:- 50 g to overcome spring resistance- Approximately 60 g top value to exceed to the actuation pointCharacteristics:- Tactile switches- Click triggersOverview of test results
Assessment:This keyboard is as good as it is loud. If you only play first-person shooter games, keyboards with MX Brown switches tend to narrowly win out, but they can also score points when it comes to word processing and arcade racing games. The illuminated X-Armour is also easy on the eyes, and just as practical as it is attractive. Like the Razor unit that shows up later in this story, it's good for use in the dark. Because the keys are illuminated, you get high contrast and crisp lettering without the annoying halo effect of light emanating from the spaces between the keys, which you get from cheap backlit keyboards.Comparison:AdvantagesDisadvantages- Good for office use- Good for gaming- Very precise, clicky, tactile keys- Solid appearance, no slippage- No extra drivers needed- Connectable via PS/2 and USB - Built-in USB Hub x2 - Headphones/microphone connectable- Relatively loud (function of the design)- Deep, hard-to-clean inter-key spaces- No additional function or macro keys- PS/2 mode a problem with some keyboards- Very thick and stiff connecting cableOverall rating:Excellent174 of 200 PointsWe withheld our Approved Badge for two reasons:1. Problems with the PS/2 Mode with some keyboards2. Lack of wide availability in Germany (this isn't as big of a problem in the U.S., where we see it available online)
(Diagram Source: Cherry)
That's a bit ignorant, since you didn't test them. Try a Topre Realforce and tell me it's a gimmick.
For all of you with exotic keyboards, you must be extra special picky ;) I type 110 wpm without error and have no trouble with the wave or 5500.
I bought my G110 for the extra macro keys that I never use. In fact I use the onboard volume control more often.
And it's "buckling spring", not "bent spring"