Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

Ione X-Armor U27 Wireless: Test

Detailed test results

Ione X-Armor U27 Wireless

Single Key:

Cherry MX Blue

- Cylindrical key design- Good traction against slippage- Laser-cut, non-illuminated

Distance to actuation point:- 2 mm from starting position- 4 mm HubOperating force:- 50 g to overcome spring resistance- Approximately 60 g top value to exceed to the actuation pointCharacteristics:- Tactile switches- Click releaseOverview of test results

Assessment:This keyboard (and the included mouse) is a great product at an excellent price. Mechanical keys are not cheap, and we love the confidence with which one can use this keyboard, which prevents slippage and incorrect entries. The anti-ghosting capability is good, yet still somewhat average. Nevertheless, we see this keyboard best suited for use as a multifunction office device or for a home computer used for both work and gaming. The Cherry MX Blue keys are ideal for this purpose. Managers: This keyboard is the ideal tool for any secretary in a prominent position. At any rate, it renders excuses impossible, because one simply must type quickly. For larger offices, this device is somewhat less ideal due to its noise level.Comparison:AdvantagesDisadvantages- Ideal for office use- Good for gaming- Very precise tactile keys with clicking point- Wireless with a good operating range- Relatively immune to interference- Solid appearance, no slippage- No extra drivers required- Relatively loud design- Deep, hard-to-clean spaces between the keys- No USB charging function for AA batteries- No additional function- or macro keysOverall rating:

Excellent174 of 200 Points