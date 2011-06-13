Trending

Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

By

Today's we're venturing into the world of mechanical-switch keyboards, which are oh-so-satisfying to use. We'll present five different models and offer an educational exploration of the technology. At the end of the day, these are all a pleasure to use.

Zowie Celeritas: Test

Detailed test results

Zowie Celeritas

Single Key:

Cherry MX Brown

- Cylindrical key design- Good traction against slippage- Fine lettering, non-illuminated

Distance to actuation point:- 2 mm from starting position- 4 mm HubOperating force:- 45 g to overcome spring resistance- Approximately 55 g top value to exceed to the actuation pointCharacteristics:- Tactile switchesOverview of test results

Assessment:Thanks to the Cherry MX Brown keys, the Zowie Celeritas is good all-around. It weighs the least of all of the candidates in this test, but it's still heavy enough not to slip while typing. The keyboard is smaller than the other candidates, so the keys are a little closer together than on the other keyboards we've tested. This is not a major disadvantage, but it requires a slight adjustment for users accustomed to keyboards wider than 40 cm. Only gamers with very large hands or strong fingers would be better off with another product. But this keyboard was designed with a generous height to simulate a palm rest, which is a nice feature.It's a pity that this keyboard doesn't have a backlight. The comparatively delicate lettering is difficult to read in dim light and impossible to read in the dark.Comparison:AdvantagesDisadvantages- Suitable for office use- Very well suited for gaming- Very precise tactile keys- Relatively quiet- No extra drivers required- Little space between keys- No additional function or macro keys- Lettering difficult to read in poor lightOverall rating:

Excellent175 of 200 Points

(Diagram Source: Cherry)

115 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 13 June 2011 11:41
    "You will find keyboards even pricier than these, but that's a consequence of built-in special functions and gimmicks, not better quality or suitability."

    That's a bit ignorant, since you didn't test them. Try a Topre Realforce and tell me it's a gimmick.
    Reply
  • skaz 13 June 2011 11:42
    Great write up! I have a tenkeyless Leopold cherry brown and love it.
    Reply
  • leather_daddy 13 June 2011 11:43
    Where is the Filco Majestouch in the product list?
    Reply
  • steve11 13 June 2011 11:54
    Poorly done overview. A lot of keyboard missing in action.
    Reply
  • stiehl 13 June 2011 12:03
    Hmm looking at those keyboard's layouts make me wince. I don't think I could stand a huge enter key, a nonexistent "\", Y and Z being switched, and a funky shift key. I'm happy with my blank das keyboard, thank you very much.
    Reply
  • michaelahess 13 June 2011 12:26
    I actually went away from mechanical keyboards about 7 years ago. I really prefer a solid rubber dome keyboard. I currently use a Logitech MX5500 for gaming and a Logitech Wave for typing. Never had any issues with either for their purposes. I do miss the tactile feel, but honestly the 5500 is a MUCH better gaming board, plus the noise doesn't drive me crazy.

    For all of you with exotic keyboards, you must be extra special picky ;) I type 110 wpm without error and have no trouble with the wave or 5500.
    Reply
  • Stardude82 13 June 2011 12:41
    My Model M is too cool for this review.
    Reply
  • fakie 13 June 2011 12:50
    wheres the das keyboard model s ultimate?
    Reply
  • mortsmi7 13 June 2011 12:53
    I kind of wished they had compared them to some mainstream keyboards like the cheapy walmart logitech, dell keyboard, or ibm. Sure they work great, but compared to what. I'm not a fan of loud and clicky ibm, but thats as far as my interest in key-presses goes.

    I bought my G110 for the extra macro keys that I never use. In fact I use the onboard volume control more often.

    Reply
  • 13 June 2011 13:03
    Where is the Model M? Is it too cool for this review?
    And it's "buckling spring", not "bent spring"
    Reply