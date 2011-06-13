Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

Trending

Today's we're venturing into the world of mechanical-switch keyboards, which are oh-so-satisfying to use. We'll present five different models and offer an educational exploration of the technology. At the end of the day, these are all a pleasure to use.

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate: Test

Detailed test results

Razer BlackWidow

Single keys:

Cherry MX Blue

- Cylindrical key design - Good traction against slippage- Coated, laser cut- Blue illumination - Typography with slight defects

Distance to actuation point:- 2 mm from starting position- 4 mm HubOperating force:- 50 g to overcome spring resistance- Approximately 60 g top value to exceed to the actuation pointCharacteristics:- Tactile switches- Clicking pointOverview of test results

Assessment:The BlackWidow from Razer is good all-around with the loud acoustics typical of the MX Blue switches. However, this is mitigated in part by the great functionality of the device. The BlackWidow is the only keyboard in the test that has additional programmable keys and a good, useable, macro recording function. In addition, there are up to 10 different user profiles, for which one can configure each and every button. No additional drivers are necessary for basic functionality, but if you want to use the additional features, you must install software as well.The adjustable brightness of each key is a tiny bit better than the illumination of Ione's U9BL because the spaces between the keys are a bit smaller here, allowing less irritating light to leak through.The only drawback is the strikingly bad typography. The specially-designed font mixing upper and lowercase letters may be considered "stylish" by some, but it is a typographical blunder of the first order. A lowercase "r" the same size as the adjacent uppercase "T" is confusing; the "5" and "6" are likewise difficult to distinguish thanks to the pseudo-digital type. The lack of ergonomics alone unfortunately contradicts all common typographic standards, resulting on the only major point deduction.Comparison:AdvantagesDisadvantages- Good for gaming- Very precise tactile keys with clicking point- Good, adjustable illumination- Solid appearance, no slippage- Additional function and macro keys- Built-in USB Hub x2 - Headphone/microphone connections- Relatively loud design - Hard to read lettering - Keyboard lacquer sensitive to finger marks and scratches - No PS/2 Mode - Thick and stiff connection cableOverall rating:

Excellent184 of 200 Points

(Diagram Source: Cherry)

