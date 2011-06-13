Trending

Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

Today's we're venturing into the world of mechanical-switch keyboards, which are oh-so-satisfying to use. We'll present five different models and offer an educational exploration of the technology. At the end of the day, these are all a pleasure to use.

Keys: Cherry MX Black And MX Red

For Gamers

Cherry MX Black Switch

Switches:LinearSwitchover:UndetectableDistance to actuation point2 mm from starting position4 mm above the baseClicking point:UndetectableOperating force:40-80 g, typically approximately 60 g Spec sheet:LinkSuitability and ApplicationCherry MX Black switches are purely linear (non-tactile), making them ideal for first-person shooter games. Since the keys in this type of gaming scenario are pressed frequently (and often with considerable force), a detectable pressure point is not necessary, and in some cases even disruptive.Those who frequently make mistakes while typing will also benefit from this keyboard's relatively high operating force, which helps to avoid accidental strikes. This type of switch has most in common with the non-mechanical variety widespread in gaming keyboards. But it offers considerably more feeling and security against error, thanks to its high compression force. These keyboards are also relatively quiet, as far as mechanical switches go.

Cherry MX Red Switch

Switches:LinearSwitchover:UndetectableDistance to actuation point2 mm from starting position4 mm above the baseClicking point:UndetectableOperating force:45 g, typical for spring resistanceSpec sheet:LinkSuitability and ApplicationThe rarely-encountered Cherry MX Red switches are a special variation on the MX Black, and are distinguished by a very low compression point and a low operating force.Apart from a few followers, these keyboards have found few buyers. They are bordering on extinction as a result of a high rate of typographical errors.

(Source: Cherry, Animation: "Lethal Squirrel" on geekhack.org)

