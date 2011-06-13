Trending

Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

Today's we're venturing into the world of mechanical-switch keyboards, which are oh-so-satisfying to use. We'll present five different models and offer an educational exploration of the technology. At the end of the day, these are all a pleasure to use.

Keys: Cherry MB Brown And MX Clear

For Mixed Use

Cherry MX Brown Switch

Switches:TactileSwitchover:DetectableDistance to actuation point2 mm from starting position4 mm above the baseClicking point:UndetectableOperating force:45 g, typical for spring resistanceapproximately 55 g top value to overcome the switching pointSpec sheet:LinkSuitability and Application The Cherry MX Brown switches are suited for a peripheral that is a sort of hybrid between an ideal word processing keyboard and one used for gaming. A slight resistance must be overcome, which can be felt when the keys kick back after a strike. Hence we use the term tactile (detectable). Because you can clearly feel the two switching points, you can not only type considerably faster, but you can also execute multiple strikes with great economy of motion. If you want to play an arcade racing game on the keyboard while also using it to pay your bills with some freelance writing, these are the switches for you. The force required is lower than that demanded by the Black switches, which results in fatigue-free typing.

Cherry MX Clear Switch

Switches:TactileSwitchover:DetectableDistance to actuation point2 mm from starting position4 mm above the baseClicking point:UndetectableOperating force:55 g, typical for spring resistanceapproximately 65 g top value to overcome the switching pointSpec sheet:LinkSuitability and ApplicationThe Cherry MX Clear switches are a slightly enhanced version of the MX Brown with a slightly more pronounced operating force. This must be applied with a little more conviction, which can be observed in a differentiated switch feel. These switches, with their higher operating force, are used in keyboards that give a feeling that approaches that of a rubber dome keyboard. Keyboards based on the Cherry MX Clears are seldom seen because they offer little advantage over devices with cheaper rubber dome switches.

 (Source: Cherry, Animation: "Lethal Squirrel" on geekhack.org)

