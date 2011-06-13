Trending

Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

Today's we're venturing into the world of mechanical-switch keyboards, which are oh-so-satisfying to use. We'll present five different models and offer an educational exploration of the technology. At the end of the day, these are all a pleasure to use.

Keys: Cherry MX Blue And Others

For Word Processors and Aficionados

Cherry MX Blue Switch

Switches:Tactile with a pronounced clicking pointSwitchover:Barely detectableDistance to actuation point2 mm from starting position4 mm HubClicking point:DetectableOperating force:50 g, typical for spring resistanceapproximately 60 g top value to overcome the switching pointSpec sheet:LinkSuitability and ApplicationThe Cherry MX Blues are very tactile switches, with a precise switching point that generates an audible, detectable click when the keys are struck. These switches are ideal for top-level word processors; they do have a slight disadvantage for the uninitiated seeking to produce multiple strikes on the same key. A relatively high noise level is another disadvantage. But once you get used to these keys, you'll never want to use any others. Rubber and plastic solutions simply can't compete. This is fatigue-free typing at the highest level; gaming is also possible, though the relatively small offset and hard, strong transitions can be somewhat problematic. But practice makes perfect.

This is the Ione X-Armor U9BL with illuminated Cherry MX Blue keys. It’s legendarily fast, but unfortunately also legendarily loud and expensive. Nevertheless, this is the first choice for writers and semi-professional gamers. This device is not (yet) available in some markets, despite a promising model run.

Other Mechanical Switches

Of course the world is not made of Cherry switches, so we want to mention some others for the sake of completeness. However, since these models are not currently popular or commercially available in many developed countries, we will not go into the same degree of detail.

Bent Spring

Topre (tactile-capable)

White Alps (Tactile and Click)

Black Alps (tactile-only)

 (Source: Cherry, Animation: "Lethal Squirrel" on geekhack.org)

