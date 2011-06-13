Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

SteelSeries 6Gv2: Test
Detailed Test Results
|SteelSeries 6Gv2
Single Key:
Cherry MX Black
- Cylindrical key design- Good lateral support to prevent slippage- Coated- Non-illuminated
Distance to actuation point:- 2 mm from starting position- 4 mm Hub Operating Force:- Approximately 60 g to overcome spring resistanceCharacteristics:- No detectable actuation pointOverview of test results
Assessment:This keyboard is excellent for gaming, but its lack of tactility caused some minor adjustment problems with arcade racing games. The integrated MX Black switches don't provide differentiated feedback. When in doubt, you have to make sure to push the key all the way down. The operating force required to do so is very balanced, exactly what you would expect from the Cherry MX Black.Compared with gaming, the keyboard's suitability to office use is limited. Because of the height and the pronounced edges of the keys, the keyboard doesn't conform to the accepted qualities of an ergonomic two-handed keyboard; an extra palm rest is a must, for example. The anti-ghosting advertised for all keys indicates that no cost was spared on this keyboard. The result is a keyboard with a strong gaming focus, and with an eye to the low price. Definitely a good buy. Important: the advertised NKRO function works only with a PS/2 connection!Comparison:AdvantagesDisadvantages- Well-suited to first-person shooter games- Good pressure point- Premium anti-ghosting- Solid appearance, no slippage- No extra drivers required- PS/2 Adapter included- Low price, <100 USD- Non-tactile keys- No additional function or macro keys- Very limited office capability- Hard to see in the darkOverall Rating:
Excellent177 of 200 Points
(Diagram source: Cherry)
That's a bit ignorant, since you didn't test them. Try a Topre Realforce and tell me it's a gimmick.
For all of you with exotic keyboards, you must be extra special picky ;) I type 110 wpm without error and have no trouble with the wave or 5500.
I bought my G110 for the extra macro keys that I never use. In fact I use the onboard volume control more often.
And it's "buckling spring", not "bent spring"