Trending

Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

By

Today's we're venturing into the world of mechanical-switch keyboards, which are oh-so-satisfying to use. We'll present five different models and offer an educational exploration of the technology. At the end of the day, these are all a pleasure to use.

SteelSeries 6Gv2: Test

Detailed Test Results

SteelSeries 6Gv2

Single Key:

Cherry MX Black

- Cylindrical key design- Good lateral support to prevent slippage- Coated- Non-illuminated

Distance to actuation point:- 2 mm from starting position- 4 mm Hub Operating Force:- Approximately 60 g to overcome spring resistanceCharacteristics:- No detectable actuation pointOverview of test results

Assessment:This keyboard is excellent for gaming, but its lack of tactility caused some minor adjustment problems with arcade racing games. The integrated MX Black switches don't provide differentiated feedback. When in doubt, you have to make sure to push the key all the way down. The operating force required to do so is very balanced, exactly what you would expect from the Cherry MX Black.Compared with gaming, the keyboard's suitability to office use is limited. Because of the height and the pronounced edges of the keys, the keyboard doesn't conform to the accepted qualities of an ergonomic two-handed keyboard; an extra palm rest is a must, for example. The anti-ghosting advertised for all keys indicates that no cost was spared on this keyboard. The result is a keyboard with a strong gaming focus, and with an eye to the low price. Definitely a good buy. Important: the advertised NKRO function works only with a PS/2 connection!Comparison:AdvantagesDisadvantages- Well-suited to first-person shooter games- Good pressure point- Premium anti-ghosting- Solid appearance, no slippage- No extra drivers required- PS/2 Adapter included- Low price, <100 USD- Non-tactile keys- No additional function or macro keys- Very limited office capability- Hard to see in the darkOverall Rating:

Excellent177 of 200 Points

(Diagram source: Cherry)

115 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 13 June 2011 11:41
    "You will find keyboards even pricier than these, but that's a consequence of built-in special functions and gimmicks, not better quality or suitability."

    That's a bit ignorant, since you didn't test them. Try a Topre Realforce and tell me it's a gimmick.
    Reply
  • skaz 13 June 2011 11:42
    Great write up! I have a tenkeyless Leopold cherry brown and love it.
    Reply
  • leather_daddy 13 June 2011 11:43
    Where is the Filco Majestouch in the product list?
    Reply
  • steve11 13 June 2011 11:54
    Poorly done overview. A lot of keyboard missing in action.
    Reply
  • stiehl 13 June 2011 12:03
    Hmm looking at those keyboard's layouts make me wince. I don't think I could stand a huge enter key, a nonexistent "\", Y and Z being switched, and a funky shift key. I'm happy with my blank das keyboard, thank you very much.
    Reply
  • michaelahess 13 June 2011 12:26
    I actually went away from mechanical keyboards about 7 years ago. I really prefer a solid rubber dome keyboard. I currently use a Logitech MX5500 for gaming and a Logitech Wave for typing. Never had any issues with either for their purposes. I do miss the tactile feel, but honestly the 5500 is a MUCH better gaming board, plus the noise doesn't drive me crazy.

    For all of you with exotic keyboards, you must be extra special picky ;) I type 110 wpm without error and have no trouble with the wave or 5500.
    Reply
  • Stardude82 13 June 2011 12:41
    My Model M is too cool for this review.
    Reply
  • fakie 13 June 2011 12:50
    wheres the das keyboard model s ultimate?
    Reply
  • mortsmi7 13 June 2011 12:53
    I kind of wished they had compared them to some mainstream keyboards like the cheapy walmart logitech, dell keyboard, or ibm. Sure they work great, but compared to what. I'm not a fan of loud and clicky ibm, but thats as far as my interest in key-presses goes.

    I bought my G110 for the extra macro keys that I never use. In fact I use the onboard volume control more often.

    Reply
  • 13 June 2011 13:03
    Where is the Model M? Is it too cool for this review?
    And it's "buckling spring", not "bent spring"
    Reply