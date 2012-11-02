Medal Of Honor Warfighter Performance, Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: Low Quality Preset
It turns out that this game's single-player component requires a decent level of graphics performance. Even at the basement Low quality preset and a 1280x1024 resolution, we found that certain entry-level discrete cards are simply not fast enough for playable performance.
The Radeon HD 6450 and GeForce 210 simply don't cut it. The GeForce GT 630 GDDR5 (also known as the GeForce GT 440 GDDR5) is barely able to deliver playable performance, and the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 only fares a little better.
Nvidia's GeForce GT 650 and AMD's Radeon HD 7750 are overkill for this level of detail and resolution, but we'd rather be pushing these settings higher anyway. We are gaming on a PC, after all.
In CPU benchmark, it would have been better to see the continuous FPS graph , rather than just the single values of 'Average' and 'minimum' .
Also, CPU frequency scaling is needed
I think nvidia's gpu boost is causing the nvidia cards to have higher average and lower minimals since it can render higher fps when less things are going on but they can only have so much performance when the rendering gets tough. I think GPU boost is a pointless feature because of that since why would anyone want high maximal fps and low minimal fps?
and you're missing the 7870 and 7950 in them. just sayin'
Expected more from T.H to be honest.
I'm curious as well, though in my opinion it's most probably a memory bottleneck at 1080p wilth ultra settings. BF3 already uses more than 1GB with max image settings with 4xAA as well so if Warfighter uses an updated Frosbite2 engine, it's highly plausible.
On the other hand, I'm not fully satisfied that they didn't test the game with the 7870. And how about 560ti and 6870(the 2 very popular card from last-gen), I think at least a couple mid-range card from last gen should be tested
Anyway, didn't really read your game review, but Rock, Paper, Shotgun was extremely critical of the game, and i understand their sentiment, because BF3 is similar in some respects.
http://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2012/10/29/wot-i-think-medal-of-honor-warfighter/
P.S. Why you no benchmark Sleeping Dogs? It brings my GTX 560 down to 40 fps minimums at 1024x768 at the highest settings...It may be a CPU bottleneck though, have to look into that fully.