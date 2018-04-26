Micronics Caslon II 600W PSU Review: A Low-Cost Gem?

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing
EMC, EMI & EMS Acronyms
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC): The ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the operation of other close-by devices.
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI): This represents the electromagnetic energy a device emits, which can cause problems in other close-by devices if it is too high.
Electromagnetic Immunity (EMS): Tolerance to electromagnetic emissions.
Equipment & Standards
To properly measure the EMI that a device emits, you need special equipment defined by the CISPR 16-1-1 specification. To learn more about our EMI testing equipment, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.
In order to minimize EMI noise, some standards have been established. The corresponding standards for Information Technology products are CISPR 32 and its derivative EN 55032. In the EU, every product featuring the "CE" marking has to comply with EN 55032. Both CISPR 32 and EN 55032 divide devices into two classes, A and B. B-class equipment is for domestic environments, so its allowed EMI emissions are significantly lower than for A-class devices.
|CISPR 32 / EN55032 Limits
|CISRP 32/ EN 55032 Class A Conducted EMI Limit
|Frequency of Emission (MHz)
|Conducted Limit (dBuV)
|Quasi-peak
|Average
|0.15 - 0.50
|79
|66
|0.50 - 30.0
|73
|60
|CISPR 32/ EN 55032 Class B Conducted EMI Limit
|Frequency of Emission (MHz)
|Conducted Limit (dBuV)
|Quasi-peak
|Average
|0.15 - 0.50
|66 - 56
|56 - 46
|0.50 - 5.00
|56
|46
|5.00 - 30.00
|60
|50
EMI Results - Average Detector
There are lots of spurs in this test, and the PSU fails to stay within the limits.
EMI Results - Peak Detector
It's rare to see a PSU fail the peak detector tests.
The idea of conserving electricity is a fallacy, if you use less the people selling can sell more to someone else..... they aren't just holding on to the energy you saved because you're a hero saving the world.
Making your footprint smaller doesn't matter in the least when someone else's foot print just gets that much bigger.
Save some money, sure but for how long? The less you use the more they can charge for that smaller amount later on..... that's how it is.
On a different note, Ill likely try the psu out at one point on a build for someone else.
No it isn't. Of course a 100 megawatt generator will not be turned off if someone saves 10 watts of power. But if a 10 million people save 10 watts of power, then of course it will be turned off. And if 100 million people save 10 watts, then there'll be no business case for that new gigawatt power plant.
As citizens, consumers and voters we all bear a small share of responsibility for the state of the world, and we all have a small part to play in making it better. It's only through working together that humanity improves. Your appeal to helplessness and apathy is pathetic.
Once upon a time, we had an extensive brown out at work, which went on for 3 days. On day 2, I was surprised to find many of the PC's that were still working were on 60v power. Over the years, it did not seem to have a adverse affect on any of the power supplies. Lately, I have been wondering what their efficiency numbers looked like during that time, any chance you could add a severe undervolt test to the power supply suite?
Efficiency drops along with voltage input. I want to add more protection tests, however I already have enough fails with the current ones. Nonetheless, I am keeping every suggestion under consideration.