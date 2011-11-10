Round-Up: 15 microSDHC Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Lexar High-Speed Mobile microSDHC Card (Class 6, 16 GB And Class 10, 32 GB)

Lexar segments its memory card product range, which consists of microSDHC cards, SD cards, Compact Flash cards, and Memory Stick cards, into application categories like photo, video, gaming, and mobile devices. The microSDHC cards belong to the latter category and are referred to as High-Speed Mobile microSDHC. We tested the largest two models, which belong to different classes. The 32 GB flagship model belongs to Class 10 and the 16 GB model is labeled Class 6. Lexar offers 10-year warranties on both and includes a USB card reader.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Lexar's website does not divulge performance data other than the class rating. But there is no need to be apprehensive about what these products can achieve, as both of them perform admirably, falling into the upper mid-range.

The 16 GB card achieves 18.6 MB/s sequential read speeds, which is the best performance within the class. Its write speed is 10.2 MB/s. We expected (and realized) even more performance from the 32 GB Class 10 card: sequential read and write rates of 21.3 and 21.4 MB/s, respectively. These values, however, do not top the speed king, SanDisk's Mobile Ultra.