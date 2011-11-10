Trending

Round-Up: 15 microSDHC Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

With rated write performance as high as 10 MB/s and capacities as high as 32 GB, there's plenty of choice in the microSDHC marketplace. Do the contenders actually hit their performance targets? Interestingly, some of them are actually quite a bit better!

MemoryStar microSDHC Card (Class 6, 16 GB And Class 10, 8/16 GB)

MemoryStar offers a palette of microSDHC cards in Class 2, 4, 6, and 10 trim, covering every base mentioned in the SD 2.00 specification. The company sells models between 4 GB and 32 GB. Each sports a 10-year warranty and an SDHC adapter is included. We received three cards: one Class 6 card (16 GB) and two Class 10 cards able to store 8 and 16 GB.

Our benchmarks predictably show a performance gap between the Class 6 and Class 10 cards. More so here than with the other vendors, however, the gap is really pretty significant. On one hand, the two Class 10 cards are equally fast (aside from a few discrepancies attributable to measurement tolerances). These two cards are among the fastest cards tested, achieving 21.6 MB/s sequential reads and 21.5 MB/s sequential writes, outclassing the competition.

In stark contrast to that, the MemoryStar Class 6 card is not only significantly slower than its Class 10 siblings, but even trails the other Class 6 cards in most respects. The only exception to this general trend is sequential write performance, which is acceptable at 12.6 MB/s. In sequential read tests, however, the card trails all other Class 6 cards by moving 13.1 MB/s.

38 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sayakbiswas 10 November 2011 12:12
    interesting read, but there should hv been more 32gb sticks.....they r quite affordable nowadays...
  • BulkZerker 10 November 2011 13:26
    sayakbiswasinteresting read, but there should hv been more 32gb sticks.....they r quite affordable nowadays...
    I wouldn't consider $40+ (shipped) affordable. Also you have to think that Tom's isn't necessarily buying these cards for personal or business use. 9x out of 10 these cards are donated by their respective companies. Or a warehouse such as Tiger Direct/Newegg.
  • CaedenV 10 November 2011 13:50
    last summer I needed some memory sticks for my video camera and decided on a pair of 16GB PNY Professional SD cards which I have been very happy with. Read maxes out my USB port, and writing is consistently above 19MB/s during file transfers.
  • 10 November 2011 13:53
    In your test setup, I could not find a description of the interface that you use to connect these cards to the PC.
  • CaedenV 10 November 2011 13:55
    BulkZerkerI wouldn't consider $40+ (shipped) affordable. Also you have to think that Tom's isn't necessarily buying these cards for personal or business use. 9x out of 10 these cards are donated by their respective companies. Or a warehouse such as Tiger Direct/Newegg.$40 IS affordable for fast and dense media. You do not put fast huge SD cards in a cell phone or cheap camera, you put them in high end still cameras, and budget (but quality) video cameras. Considering when I picked mine up the nearest competition for fast SD cards were in the $80+ range, and I picked up 2 at that price I would say that $40 is quite good. If you have a cheaper camera, there is much cheaper (but still good) media out there.
  • stridervm 10 November 2011 14:09
    Would it be possible that Sandisk gave you a mislabeled Class 4 Micro SD card? Quite suspicious that they would have Class 4 cards that would perform like at least a class 6 one....
  • The_Trutherizer 10 November 2011 14:31
    I've always wondered how good these things would do in a RAID configuration. Say you got a Raid controller capable of handling 32 drives and you found a way to hook up microSD cards to it. What performance would you get? And would it be economically viable at all?
    Reply
  • sayakbiswas 10 November 2011 14:59
    BulkZerkerI wouldn't consider $40+ (shipped) affordable. Also you have to think that Tom's isn't necessarily buying these cards for personal or business use. 9x out of 10 these cards are donated by their respective companies. Or a warehouse such as Tiger Direct/Newegg.

    40$ for 32gb MicroSDHC is affordable when you consider the fact that 64gb MicroSDXC cards costs 280$+. I am employing a Nikon D7000 dslr when im thinking about these cards.
  • theprov 10 November 2011 20:06
    Can i assume that a "32 gb class 10 kingston micro sd" perform at least as much as a 16 gb? I'm buying a 32 gb soon, and i don't want to find out bad surprises....
  • happyballz 10 November 2011 20:35
    Should have tested them all in one size or in two different sizes (one small one big).. performance does vary, and sometimes significantly because of design mistakes between the sizes etc.

    On a side note what is the deal with tom's being such crappy optimized webpage? I open 5-6 tabs and everything crawls to a molasses-slow on my laptop. I can open 15-20 tabs in other sites no problem.

