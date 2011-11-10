Round-Up: 15 microSDHC Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

MemoryStar microSDHC Card (Class 6, 16 GB And Class 10, 8/16 GB)

MemoryStar offers a palette of microSDHC cards in Class 2, 4, 6, and 10 trim, covering every base mentioned in the SD 2.00 specification. The company sells models between 4 GB and 32 GB. Each sports a 10-year warranty and an SDHC adapter is included. We received three cards: one Class 6 card (16 GB) and two Class 10 cards able to store 8 and 16 GB.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Our benchmarks predictably show a performance gap between the Class 6 and Class 10 cards. More so here than with the other vendors, however, the gap is really pretty significant. On one hand, the two Class 10 cards are equally fast (aside from a few discrepancies attributable to measurement tolerances). These two cards are among the fastest cards tested, achieving 21.6 MB/s sequential reads and 21.5 MB/s sequential writes, outclassing the competition.

In stark contrast to that, the MemoryStar Class 6 card is not only significantly slower than its Class 10 siblings, but even trails the other Class 6 cards in most respects. The only exception to this general trend is sequential write performance, which is acceptable at 12.6 MB/s. In sequential read tests, however, the card trails all other Class 6 cards by moving 13.1 MB/s.