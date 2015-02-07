Monoprice 30-inch IPS LED Monitor Review

Results: Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response, And Lag

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, please click here.

Don’t be fooled by the photos, this really is an IPS screen. Why, then, is there a color shift in the side shot? To us, it appears to be the fault of the anti-glare layer. We take these pictures in a dimly-lit room to simulate actual viewing conditions. If you run the same test in a totally dark space, the green tint is less prominent. Not all IPS panels are created equal, though. The choice of anti-glare material makes a difference too.

Screen Uniformity: Luminance

Our review sample came with a couple of visible hotspots. The center is slightly brighter than the rest of the screen, while the lower-right corner has a more visible flaw. Remember that each sample is different. Another monitor may perform better than ours. The test result is mainly attributable to the lower-right zone. If not for that flaw, the number would have been closer to 15 percent.

Here’s the white field measurement:

Fortunately, as brightness increases, the light-bleed effect becomes invisible. Only the darkest tones are affected. Most content won’t show the problem as our white field test demonstrates. It all depends on your particular sample and how much dark content you view. Business applications don’t show any problems, for instance. But games and movies might.

Screen Uniformity: Color

We weren’t measuring color uniformity when we reviewed the DoubleSight and Auria screens, so there are no results for them. Monoprice wins the day among the other four, however, with an excellent 1.32 DeltaE variation. The 80-percent field pattern we use shows no visible color shifts, which is excellent for such a large screen.

Pixel Response And Input Lag

Please click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

A 30-inch 16:10 display is a great choice for gaming thanks to its large area and extra height. Fortunately, the Monoprice is also reasonably responsive. We didn’t see any objectionable motion blur in our usability tests. Twenty-three milliseconds is about average for all the IPS displays we’ve tested.

Here are the lag results:

Gamers with fast reflexes may find the Monoprice a bit laggy for their tastes, but we suspect most people won’t have an issue. It all depends on your skill set and the titles you play. To have truly low input lag, you need a 120 or 144Hz monitor. And unless it’s from Overlord, it’ll be a TN-based panel.