MSI Optix MAG341CQ Curved Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor Review: A Price Breakthrough

Viewing Angles, Uniformity, Response and Lag
VA panels are not known for stellar off-axis image quality, but the MAG341CQ looks better than most. From the sides, color tended slightly towards red with a light reduction of about 40 percent. Detail stayed solid, so users gaming on multiple screens will be able to see their enemy at a glance no matter where they approach from. When looking down from the top, detail lost definition, and the color was somewhat reddish. While an IPS screen would perform better in this test, the Optix beats many of the VA panels we’ve photographed.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.
The screen uniformity of our MAG341CQ was a bit disappointing. We could see the black field get brighter towards the bottom where the backlight is situated. 15.01 percent isn't a bad score, but it is higher than the other monitors. Note that the results here will vary among different MAG341CQ samples. In our case, the hot zones transitioned smoothly from the dark zones, so there were no obvious blotches or glowing edges. The issue was hard to see in most real-world content.
Pixel Response & Input Lag
Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
The MAG341CQ’s most impressive trait is speed. Though it runs at 100Hz, it managed to beat the Monoprice 33822, which hits 144Hz. It also traded punches with the 120Hz AG352UCG6. Motion blur was nearly non-existent, especially when in-game framerates were near 100fps.
Input lag is also a non-factor with only a 37ms delay. While users might gravitate towards 120 and 144Hz monitors, this one makes the most of its 100Hz rating. That’s one of the reasons for its low price, and obviously, there is no sacrifice in performance.
