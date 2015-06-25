Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

Random Read
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
The BX100's over-provisioning helps it perform a little better than the 512GB Reactor. The difference is small, but the edge does go to Crucial.
Both products would benefit from advanced caching algorithms like SanDisk's nCache (found in the Ultra II SSD). Micron recently announced tools available to third parties that work with L95B FortisFlash, but the Reactor shipped before those tools were available. pSLC cache mainly increases random write speed, but also has a slight positive effect on random read performance.
I guess because in some ways its so old school. (It saved money back then too.) Back in the "Home Computer" days card-edge connectors were used for expansion connections (on one side of the connection.) Retro consoles used it too with game carts. The PC used it then, and even still today, for expansion AND adding graphics. Back in the day Floppy drives, primarily 5.25" and larger used such a connection for data (and a molex for power.)
If that patent ever gets challenged, I dunno if it will hold-up because of all of that. In Modern storage though, the connector is, currently, unique though.