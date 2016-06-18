Trending

NEC PA302W 30-inch 16:10 Professional Monitor Review

For users lamenting the scarcity of 16:10 screens, NEC is supporting the format with its excellent new 30-inch PA302W. This premium display has a gorgeous wide-gamut IPS panel and a factory-certified calibration for both Adobe RGB and sRGB gamuts.

By

Grayscale Tracking And Gamma Response

Our grayscale and gamma tests are described in detail here.

During the OSD tour we mentioned the metamerism option, which is turned on by default. Here is its effect on grayscale tracking in the Adobe RGB mode. It isn’t a huge difference from standard, and the error isn’t really visible. But it’s not quite as accurate as a monitor of this caliber should be, and it doesn’t match the results found on the factory calibration data sheet. However, the bit of extra warmth here should help reduce eye fatigue during long work sessions.

We’re showing a post-calibration result, but no white balance adjustments were necessary to achieve the above chart. Metamerism is now off, along with a change to gamma and one color value. This is perfect for all intents and purposes.

The sRGB mode shows a similar result, and again, we made no changes to the white balance controls. This is what we expect from a premium display.

Here is our comparison group.

The above chart shows out-of-box results for all screens. Our PA302W sample is ready for work without any need for adjustment. There’s no reason to calibrate it other than to satisfy ego.

So of course we did calibrate and managed to lower the average error levels by measureable and completely invisible amounts. This is excellent performance; just what we’re accustomed to from NEC’s PA-series monitors.

Gamma Response

Metamerism seems to have a tiny effect on gamma tracking. The values ride just under 2.2 with a small dip at 90 percent. It’s subtle, but in a professional product there’s room for improvement.

After turning metamerism off and changing the gamma preset to 2.3, we recorded a much better result. This works for both Adobe RGB and sRGB modes. We can still see a minor dip at 90 percent, but it’s nothing to be concerned with.

Here is our comparison group again.

A .19 range of values is very low, but among our professional screens, it isn’t a top result. This issue alone is far from a deal breaker however. It’s just extreme nit-picking on our part.

We calculate gamma deviation by simply expressing the difference from 2.2 as a percentage.

The PA302W misses an average value by only .01 with a 2.19 result. It represents an invisible error and is far from being a problem.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Nuckles_56 18 June 2016 03:35
    That is a very impressive monitor, especially with the colour uniformity numbers, they are crazy
    Reply
  • beetlejuicegr 18 June 2016 05:19
    30 inch and 2560x1600, couldn't it be 2160p? The resolution seems low for 30 inch monitor.
    Reply
  • fordry06 18 June 2016 06:06
    I think to do what this monitor does, making it a 4k monitor would be incredibly expensive.
    Reply
  • Tom Griffin 18 June 2016 14:16
    I wish my 27" 16:10 ASUS monitor was still alive. This monitor not only being cost prohibitive along with the previous NEC monitor review for consumers. But TBH, once you have used a NEC monitor for awhile you never EVER want to go back.
    Reply
  • beshonk 20 June 2016 21:11
    Where are all the 1440p 144hz IPS gaming monitors? there's only two on the market with horrible quality issues >.<
    Reply
  • kittle 23 June 2016 21:51
    18154240 said:
    Where are all the 1440p 144hz IPS gaming monitors? there's only two on the market with horrible quality issues >.<
    Actually you can probably game on this monitor just fine.

    I have the 27" version of this one (PA270W). I play a lot of games and watch quite a bit of netflix with no issues. The color accuracy makes the games and movies look great -- exactly the way the designers and filmmakers intended them to look.
    The only issue is it puts out a LOT of heat. Im guessing the 30" one will produce a bit more.
    Reply
  • bit_user 24 June 2016 02:22
    18170301 said:
    18154240 said:
    Where are all the 1440p 144hz IPS gaming monitors?
    Actually you can probably game on this monitor just fine.
    60 Hz != 144 Hz.
    Reply
  • kittle 28 June 2016 20:32
    18171250 said:
    18170301 said:
    18154240 said:
    Where are all the 1440p 144hz IPS gaming monitors?
    Actually you can probably game on this monitor just fine.
    60 Hz != 144 Hz.
    True there. my NEC only runs at 60hz. but gaming and movies work just fine
    Reply