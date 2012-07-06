Good Things In Small Packages: Seven Nettop Platforms, Tested

Three Nettop Form Factors, Taken Apart

Before we move on to the benchmarks, lets take a look at the enclosures themselves. As mentioned on the previous page, we’re dealing with three different form factors here, each available as a barebones or built-up Plus version.

We have the Plus models with storage and memory pre-installed, but don't be afraid to take the do-it-yourself route. Zotac makes hardware installation very easy. Remove the screws, take off the bottom of the chassis, and you're granted access to the memory slots and drive bay. You don't even need any tools; Zotac uses knurled screws. Once more, the Blu-ray model is the exception, relying on small Phillips-head screws.

There is one more design detail we’d like to mention: the illuminated ring on the top of the Zboxes. Their color is an indication of the hardware contained within. Blue denotes Intel, green stands for AMD, and orange is assigned to VIA (in this case).

An Upstanding Solution: Zotac‘s Zbox

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

A Tiny Computer: Zotac Zbox nano

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Widebody: Zotac Zbox Blu-ray