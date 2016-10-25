Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 & 1050 Ti Review

Project CARS, StarCraft 2, The Witcher 3 & World of Warcraft

Project CARS

The same observations from GTA V apply to Project CARS. Radeon RX 470 is fastest, Radeon RX 460 shows up in an unenviable position toward the bottom of our field, and the GeForce GTX 1050s appear right next to each other, the 1050 Ti less than 4% quicker.

StarCraft 2

AMD and Nvidia both want to dominate the e-sports space, and they’ve called out their Radeon RX 460 and GeForce GTX 1050 as affordable, yet fast enough for competitive gaming. At least in StarCraft, Nvidia has the leg up. Then again, even the slowest card averages 130 FPS and never dips under 106.

The Witcher 3

Although it’s a DX11 game, we’re used to seeing AMD fare well in The Witcher 3. Indeed, the Radeon RX 470 is way out in the lead with a minimum frame rate that exceeds the 1050 Ti’s average. But when it comes to the real competition—Radeon RX 460—vanilla GeForce GTX 1050 comes out ahead by more than 17%.

World of Warcraft

The two GeForce GTX 1050s place second and third behind AMD’s Radeon RX 470, while the vanilla 1050 beats Radeon RX 460 by almost 59%.

Back when we reviewed the RX 460, we thought upgrading to a 4 GB card might make sense for 1920x1080 gaming. But the GeForce GTX 1050 serves up a lot more performance at a similarly entry-level price point, and its 2 GB of GDDR5 doesn’t appear to cause any consistency issues.

