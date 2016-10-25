Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 & 1050 Ti Review

Project CARS, StarCraft 2, The Witcher 3 & World of Warcraft
Project CARS
The same observations from GTA V apply to Project CARS. Radeon RX 470 is fastest, Radeon RX 460 shows up in an unenviable position toward the bottom of our field, and the GeForce GTX 1050s appear right next to each other, the 1050 Ti less than 4% quicker.
StarCraft 2
AMD and Nvidia both want to dominate the e-sports space, and they’ve called out their Radeon RX 460 and GeForce GTX 1050 as affordable, yet fast enough for competitive gaming. At least in StarCraft, Nvidia has the leg up. Then again, even the slowest card averages 130 FPS and never dips under 106.
The Witcher 3
Although it’s a DX11 game, we’re used to seeing AMD fare well in The Witcher 3. Indeed, the Radeon RX 470 is way out in the lead with a minimum frame rate that exceeds the 1050 Ti’s average. But when it comes to the real competition—Radeon RX 460—vanilla GeForce GTX 1050 comes out ahead by more than 17%.
World of Warcraft
The two GeForce GTX 1050s place second and third behind AMD’s Radeon RX 470, while the vanilla 1050 beats Radeon RX 460 by almost 59%.
Back when we reviewed the RX 460, we thought upgrading to a 4 GB card might make sense for 1920x1080 gaming. But the GeForce GTX 1050 serves up a lot more performance at a similarly entry-level price point, and its 2 GB of GDDR5 doesn’t appear to cause any consistency issues.
You'd be far better looking at an RX 470 / 480 card or one of the 1060 cards imo. The only advantage to the 1050ti over your current card is lower power consumption, although the 280 isn't that bad anyhow.
@CDRKF: Technically, you're correct: the GTX 1050Ti didn't (consistently) put in a better performance than the GTX 960 or R9 380. However, there were a couple of games that it beat them in (beating the 960 more often than the 380), & even when it didn't beat them its performance was right in the ballpark. To me, that says that either the 1050 or 1050Ti would make an excellent card for someone wanting to replace a broken R9 280/280 or GTX 960, but doesn't have the budget for a GTX 1060 or RX 470/480, & especially a good choice for someone whose system (*cough* OEM garbage *cough*) doesn't allow them to use a GPU that requires PCIe power connectors...as long as they're not expecting to game any higher than 1080p resolutions.