Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080

Results: Destiny 2 and Doom
Destiny 2 (DX11)
A 37% lead over GeForce GTX 1070 lines up with Nvidia’s internally-generated results comparing RTX 2070 to its generational predecessor. But the real comparison should be to GeForce GTX 1080. In that face-off, RTX 2070 is 9% faster for a 20%-higher price tag.
To RTX 2070’s credit, we’re glad to see 100+ FPS average performance in Destiny 2 using the game’s Highest quality preset. At the right price, this card could be a real winner (particularly since its nearest competition from AMD, Radeon RX Vega 64, is only 80% as fast).
Turning off SMAA allows the GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition to maintain playable frame rates at 4K in Destiny 2. The lead over GTX 1080 is a mere 8%, but a 28% lead over the $500 Radeon RX Vega 64 does speak to Nvidia’s competitive positioning.
Doom (Vulkan)
Although the five fastest graphics cards in our chart are limited by Doom’s 200 FPS limit, GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition is not. An 8% lead over GTX 1080 and an 18% advantage compared to Radeon RX Vega 64 translate to perfectly smooth frame rates in Doom at 2560x1440.
Upping the resolution to 3840x2160 imposes a more taxing graphics workload, knocking frame rates down across the board. Now, GeForce RTX 2070 is 14% faster than GTX 1080 and 26% quicker than Radeon RX Vega 64.
rtx 2070 - 600$
130$ increase for less than 10% fps improvement on average. Disappointing, especially with increased TDP, which means efficiency didn't really increase so even for mini ITX builds, the heat generated is gonna be pretty much the same for the same performance.
This quite literally will replace 1080 once those cards are gone. The conclusion sums up what we think of 2070 FE's value, though.
Prices will come down on the RTX 2070's. GTX 1080's wont be available sooner or later. Tom's Hardware is correct on the assessment of the RTX 2070. Blame Nvidia for the price gouging on early adopters; and AMD for not having proper competition.
yeah it would be awesome if we could get 60 fps on every game at 4k. it would be awesome just to hit 50 @ 4k, but ffs you don't have to try to sell the cards so hard. admit it gamers on a less-than-top-cost budget will still enjoy 4k gaming at 35 , 40 or 45 fps. hell it's not like the cards doing 40-50 fps are cheap them selves… gf 1070's still obliterate most consumer's pockets at $420-450 bucks a card. the fact is top end video card prices have gone nutso in the past year or two... 600 -800 dollars for just a video card is f---king insane and detrimental to the PC gaming industry as a whole. just 6 years ago you could build a decent mid tier gaming rig for 600-700 bucks , now that same rig (in performance terms) would run you 1000-1200 , because of this blatant price gouging by both AMD and nvidia (but definitely worse on nvidia's side). 5-10 years from now ever one will being saying that 120 fps is ideal and that any thing below 100 fps is unplayable. it's getting ridiculous.
That is pretty big, as 90cm is 35 inches, just one inch short of 3 feet.
I suspect it is a typo.