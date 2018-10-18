Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition Review: Replacing GeForce GTX 1080

Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 deals 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 Super... Amazon Prime £679.36 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon Prime £689.99 View EVGA NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080... Scan £754.99 View EVGA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER... Amazon £760.38 View Show More Deals

Results: Destiny 2 and Doom

Destiny 2 (DX11)

A 37% lead over GeForce GTX 1070 lines up with Nvidia’s internally-generated results comparing RTX 2070 to its generational predecessor. But the real comparison should be to GeForce GTX 1080. In that face-off, RTX 2070 is 9% faster for a 20%-higher price tag.

To RTX 2070’s credit, we’re glad to see 100+ FPS average performance in Destiny 2 using the game’s Highest quality preset. At the right price, this card could be a real winner (particularly since its nearest competition from AMD, Radeon RX Vega 64, is only 80% as fast).

Turning off SMAA allows the GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition to maintain playable frame rates at 4K in Destiny 2. The lead over GTX 1080 is a mere 8%, but a 28% lead over the $500 Radeon RX Vega 64 does speak to Nvidia’s competitive positioning.

Doom (Vulkan)

Although the five fastest graphics cards in our chart are limited by Doom’s 200 FPS limit, GeForce RTX 2070 Founders Edition is not. An 8% lead over GTX 1080 and an 18% advantage compared to Radeon RX Vega 64 translate to perfectly smooth frame rates in Doom at 2560x1440.

Upping the resolution to 3840x2160 imposes a more taxing graphics workload, knocking frame rates down across the board. Now, GeForce RTX 2070 is 14% faster than GTX 1080 and 26% quicker than Radeon RX Vega 64.



