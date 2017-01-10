Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Passive Cooling Mod

Trending

Infrared Temperature Measurement

In order to obtain a more detailed understanding of exactly how our modifications affect performance, we measured temperature changes through an infrared camera. Up until now, we were only measuring the GPU's thermal situation. But a graphics card contains many other components that are sensitive to overheating, and may critically influence performance.

At idle, low clock rates and voltages yield a nice, cool board. Temperatures across the PCB are virtually undetectable by the thermal camera. Only the VRMs register a bit of warmth.

If we put the card into a case with minimal airflow, the passive cooler does its best to keep Nvidia's GP107 cool. Even next to MSI's stock configuration, it fares well enough, too. The card glows orange in our infrared image, but these temperatures are typical of any graphics card cranking through a game like Metro: Last Light.

It's only when the card is installed into a completely passive PC and allowed to run for an hour that it saturates from edge to edge with heat. In spite of the thermal challenges this environment presents, the memory still runs cool enough to prevent any heat-related damage.

We have to conclude that this passive cooling mod is quite successful from a purely thermal standpoint, even if we had to battle a little bit with its placement.

  • bloodroses 10 January 2017 14:12
    That giant cooler is so funny looking on that little card. :)
  • FormatC 10 January 2017 14:32
    The smallest guys have the biggest cars ;)
  • sephirotic 10 January 2017 15:04
    Full passive is pointless, semi passive is the way to go.
  • AndrewJacksonZA 10 January 2017 15:09
    Thank you for the really nice article Igor. It was an unexpected surprise and a pleasure to read. :-) Very interesting to read.
  • Poozle 10 January 2017 15:09
    you know setting the fans to even minimal (20-30%) where you cant detect an audible difference would be safer and nearly as quiet... but I digress
  • FormatC 10 January 2017 15:18
    The problem is, that the marketing is telling us that it works. I ordered an original passive card directly from a manufacturer and will check it in a short follow-up. Without any airflow in the case this must fail ;)
  • AndrewJacksonZA 10 January 2017 15:20
    19136703 said:
    That giant cooler is so funny looking on that little card. :)
    It immediately reminded me of Sapphire's R9 Fury Tri-X:


  • FormatC 10 January 2017 16:25
    Same principle, but the used cooler is 4 years old.
    It seems that Sapphire copied the idea ;)
  • thor220 10 January 2017 21:51
    It looks like the large tail of that Cooler isn't even doing anything. No point in making a passive cooler that big if it can't transfer the heat.

    I would much rather see a passive water cooled setup with no fans, only the pump.
  • TJ Hooker 10 January 2017 22:32
    19139141 said:
    It looks like the large tail of that Cooler isn't even doing anything. No point in making a passive cooler that big if it can't transfer the heat.
    What makes you say that? The heat pipes extend the length of the cooler, even the fins at the end should be absorbing and dissipating some of the heat.
