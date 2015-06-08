Nvidia Shield Android TV Console Review

Specs, Features And Availability

Based on mobile technology, Nvidia classifies Shield and the higher capacity Shield Pro as Android TV devices designed to bring experiences from the mobile, gaming and streaming worlds into a single device for the living room.

Features

Supports 4K 30 fps and 60 fps content

Built-in microphones on Shield Controller or Remote enable Google-based natural voice search

Access to GRID, Nvidia’s subscription-based cloud gaming service

Supports Android Games, including Unreal Engine 4 and Crytek’s CryEngine

Cross-app search that scours content across multiple Android TV apps

Support for app-based entertainment, including Hulu Plus, Netflix, Sling TV, Pandora and others

Integrated Chromecast functionality, for casting content from mobile devices

Live Channels for watching local network TV

Over-the-air updates directly from Nvidia

Availability

All Shield products covered in this review are available now. The lower-end, 16GB Nvidia Shield will retail for $199, while the 500GB Nvidia Shield Pro will retail for $299 and will include Borderland: TPS. Additional accessories available include the Shield Stand for $29, the Shield Remote for $49, and additional Shield Controllers can be purchased for $59.