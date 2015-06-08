Trending

Nvidia Shield Android TV Console Review

Today we take a look at the latest addition to Nvidia's Shield line of gaming devices. No mobility here, this new Shield is for the living room!

Our Verdict

There’s finally a device that you can plug into your TV that’s got the horsepower for some great entertainment experiences.

For

  • 4K video • Form factor • Graphics performance • Multiple gaming options

Against

  • 16GB of storage • Bandwidth required for streaming HD online • GameStreaming lag

Introduction

These days, living room devices are cramming in as many features as possible in a race to become the only thing you need to watch cable, stream movies and shows, play games and listen to music. Gone are the days when the back of your TV was a tangled web of wires with gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and other products trying to replace as many cords with just a few for all your entertainment needs.

For Google, this is familiar territory, and it’s providing such a system in a one-two combination with Nvidia resulting in the definitive Android TV device, simply called: Shield. Its namesake comes from Nvidia’s lineup of portable gaming devices, the Shield Tablet and Shield Portable. But this version of Shield handles more than just gaming. With a potent combination of the Tegra X1 processor and Android, Nvidia and Google believe Shield will be the device that wins the “battle for the living room."

27 Comments
  jasonelmore 08 June 2015 07:49
    keep the shield devices coming nvidia! that gpu score.. can't wait to see it in their tablet next month.
  Per Wigren 08 June 2015 07:55
    FINALLY a review that tests GameStream. I can't believe how there can be so many reviews out there and just about no one that bothers to try this rather major feature, considering it's produced by Nvidia and comes with a gamepad... Thank you!

    The result is rather discouraging, however. Did you use it at 1920x1080 at 60 FPS? Was the game set to that resolution on the PC as well?
  Valld 08 June 2015 10:12
    Nice review, just a few mistakes in the specifications:

    1. There are moving parts inside - the cooling fan, clearly visible on the photo
    2. Bluetooth version is 4.1/BLE, not 2.1
    3. Micro SD card slot supports cards up to 128Gb, not 2Tb
  Dunofrey 08 June 2015 11:04
    One more correction, the shield pro has a 500 gb hybrid drive not a 200 gb drive.
  Eggz 08 June 2015 14:21
    Interesting! People with HTPCs will be looking for something given that Windows 10 won't have Windows Media Center any more.

    I think that creates an open market, and I'm curious to see whether Ceton will hire some programmers to come up with a piece of software that supports all of the WMC functionality, and whether they or anyone else will solve the OnDemand functionality issue that's now exclusive to cable boxes.
  Zepid 08 June 2015 14:42
    What a shit review. No codec information, no playback benchmarks for local media. No information as to if you can mount USB storage to be readable natively by Android apps (as in can I plug in a USB HDD and see it without doing anything in say... VLC). Because Android TV doesn't support this by default without a root or custom ROM, I assume Nvidia has this feature enabled but ZERO REVIEWERS have bothered mentioning it.
    Reply
  clonazepam 08 June 2015 14:49
    Where's the gamepad review? Stream Dark Souls I/II to the thing and really hammer on the d-pad with weapon swaps / item use, and report back. Thanks! :)

    "Git gud casul."
  Emanuel Elmo 08 June 2015 16:27
    I made this correction before and nobody seems to have corrected it.

    The $299.99 model of the shield comes with a 500GB HDD and NOT a 200GB HDD.

    I will say this again that it can be confirmed off of the Nvidia website.
  thrus 08 June 2015 17:41
    Something that bugged me early in the article since your internet was only 23Mbps you couldn't reliably stream 4k from Netflix, but the gigabit port make HD work fine. If the port was all that mattered it far exceeded the recommended 25Mbps for 4k as well. The gig port had nothing to do with your streaming, heck an old 100Mbps port would be 4 fold the required throughput for 4k. keep the specs in the specs section and don't try to shoehorn them in where they are irreverent.
    Reply
  deppman 08 June 2015 17:53
    I have the 500GB Shield. The Talos Principle can be set to 1080p rendering and it looks and performs very well. I'm not sure why it defaults to 720p rendering. The Wi-Fi results in less lags and hiccups than the Shield Tablet, so game streaming is better nearly glitch-free IF your network isn't busy. Video streaming is flawless, and even Chromecast improves. Also, Google just released 600 more TV apps, so selection is greatly improved. Now if I could only install a browser.
