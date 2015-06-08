Nvidia Shield Android TV Console Review

There’s finally a device that you can plug into your TV that’s got the horsepower for some great entertainment experiences.

Introduction

These days, living room devices are cramming in as many features as possible in a race to become the only thing you need to watch cable, stream movies and shows, play games and listen to music. Gone are the days when the back of your TV was a tangled web of wires with gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and other products trying to replace as many cords with just a few for all your entertainment needs.

For Google, this is familiar territory, and it’s providing such a system in a one-two combination with Nvidia resulting in the definitive Android TV device, simply called: Shield. Its namesake comes from Nvidia’s lineup of portable gaming devices, the Shield Tablet and Shield Portable. But this version of Shield handles more than just gaming. With a potent combination of the Tegra X1 processor and Android, Nvidia and Google believe Shield will be the device that wins the “battle for the living room."