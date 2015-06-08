Nvidia Shield Android TV Console Review

Google Play Games

As far as gameplay is concerned, I played three different games on a full HD televsion: The Talos Principle, Hotline Miami and Doom 3: BFG Edition. All three games were very smooth with only slight graphical hiccups at rare times, but other than that, it’s as if you’re playing with any living room console.

One thing to note however, is that Shield isn’t exactly a powerful gaming PC. For example, when checking on the graphics and overall performance settings of Shield during The Talos Principle, the CPU speed is set to Low while the GPU speed is on Medium. The 3D rendering resolution is set to 720p with anti-aliasing and V-Sync disabled. It doesn’t look as good as some of the current titles both on console and PC, but it’s still pretty impressive considering the hardware inside Shield.

Google Play might not have the most compelling games in its roster, but that could change with this device. In the past, Google Play only existed on computers, tablets, and mobile devices. With Shield, it can bring the same experience to the living room TV, which could open doors for more popular games to make their way to the store.