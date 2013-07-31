Nvidia Shield Review: Tegra 4-Powered Handheld Gaming

Results: Shield And Tegra 4 Graphics, Continued

Basemark GUI

Basemark GUI supports OpenGL ED 1.1 and 2.0, running user interface workloads on- and off-screen.

Naturally, the on-screen tests are capped at 60 Hz, which Nvidia’s Tegra 4 and Qualcomm’s APQ8064 both achieve. Tegra 3 just isn’t able to get there. Free of that cap, the Tegra 4 nearly doubles the Snapdragon S4 Pro’s score and more than quadruples Tegra 3’s result.

3DMark

Ice Storm and Ice Storm Extreme are cross-platform, meaning you can compare their results on Android to the numbers your mainstream graphics card scores in Windows. Between these two tests, the Physics score doesn’t change—processor performance remains constant and the Physics component renders at 720p. However, the graphics workload does vary. In Ice Storm, you’re looking at 1280x720 with low texture quality. Ice Storm Extreme steps that up to a more intensive 1920x1080 with high texture quality.

In both cases, though, Nvidia’s Tegra 4 delivers notably better performance than Qualcomm’s APQ8064 in this OpenGL ES 2.0-optimized benchmark.

Unfortunately, we don't yet have any benchmarks written with OpenGL ES 3.0 in mind. ARM, Qualcomm, and Imagination Technologies all have 3.0-compliant hardware, and this is one area where Nvidia trails behind. Tegra 4 supports a number of the API's features, but cannot satisfy all of its requirements. Thus, it remains limited to OpenGL ES 2.0-class titles.