Nvidia Shield Review: Tegra 4-Powered Handheld Gaming

We've been playing with Nvidia's Shield handheld for more than a month, but only recently got access to its killer feature: streaming PC game content. Does Nvidia's foray into the hardware world deserve your $300, or is this expensive toy impractical?

Adapting Android To Support Shield's Input

The Shield is a portable console, through and through. It doesn’t make phone calls, and it doesn’t have a camera. In its quest to game well, the Shield exposes a native Android operating environment and a mechanism for streaming Steam-based games through your PC. I’ll get into that technology shortly. First, Android.

I consider myself a PC gamer, and I don’t really have much attraction to gaming on anything other than my main workstation. So, we’re co-authoring today’s review, bringing in Marcus Yam, our executive news editor. Unlike your sedentary editor-in-chief, Marcus does a fair bit of traveling, owns his share of handhelds, and likes to burn up time gaming on the road. He’s going to give us the authoritative breakdown of gaming on Shield—at least in its native Android mode. Take it away, Marcus.

Gaming On A “Clean” Version Of Android

Fans of stock Android will find a lot to like about the ROM that Nvidia ships with Shield. It's basically the pure Google experience with specific customizations for the hardware, such as controller settings.

As Chris mentioned, it's a breath of fresh air for anyone used to vendor-tweaked versions of Android, with a preference for something closer to a Nexus device. The lack of an Android skin or carrier bloat could be mutually beneficial for both the user and Nvidia's Shield development team. In theory, the closer the ROM is to AOSP (Android Open Source Project), the more quickly it can follow Google's releases. In the time that we were testing the Shield, a handful of updates were sent out over-the-air showing continual improvements. Hopefully this is indicative of the dedication to updates for those who end up investing $300 in this device.

With that said, Shield does come with some software out of the box, but none of it is superfluous. Nvidia's preloads its TegraZone app, a Shield-specific version of the website by the same name. It includes Nvidia's curated selection of games enhanced for Tegra (or even optimized for Shield’s controls). The TegraZone app is also your gateway into the PC streaming functionality.

Along with a "Shield Help" app that’s little more than a quick-start guide, Nvidia also bundles a Tegra HD version of Sonic 4 Episode II and Expendable: Rearmed, priced on the Google Play store at $4.99 and $2.99, respectively. These pre-loaded apps are stored in the system folder, so you won't lose them, even after a factory reset.

Pack-in games haven't been a thing in console gaming since the 16-bit era, but it's easy to see why Nvidia chose the two titles it did. For one, Sonic the Hedgehog is a classic with very broad appeal. It's a bright, colorful platformer that wouldn't even be out of place on Xbox Live Arcade. As for Expendable: Rearmed, it's a remake of a cross-platform shooter that was first released for Windows in 1998 and later made its way on the Dreamcast and PlayStation. If your memory is good, you may recall this game when it was bundled with Matrox’s Millennium G400 to show off the card's DirectX 6 environment-mapped bump mapping.

Beyond the two pack-in titles, Nvidia has a list of 131 games that compatible with Shield’s physical controls, some also featuring Tegra enhancements.

Eight Tegra-enhanced titles are free:

There are 27 paid Tegra-enhanced/Shield Store games:

The list grows considerably when you include games that support the physical controls. There are 45 free titles at this moment:

There are 51 paid apps that support the controller, but aren't Tegra-enhanced. Also, a decent number on this list are full versions from the list above, yielding duplicates.

53 Comments Comment from the forums
  • esrever 31 July 2013 04:51
    looks ok but not worth the price
    Reply
  • Hazle 31 July 2013 05:08
    impressive, especially PC streaming. but for $300, i'd rather pause the game to take a bathroom break. it's gonna take me a library of good android exclusives for me spend that amount of money, and PvsZ or Angry birds don't cut it.
    Reply
  • beta212 31 July 2013 05:21
    Meh, with the PS4/xbox coming out , and tons of more convenient phones I don't see a market for a tegra4 shield, personally I'm saving my money for a console. The tegra is also too expensive and gimmicky to boot.
    Reply
  • dragonsqrrl 31 July 2013 06:00
    When you look purely at the performance and specs $300 unsubsidized isn't all that bad considering the hardware you're getting for the price. The problem to me isn't so much price but the target market. How many people are willing to spend that much on a second or potentially third mobile device meant specifically for gaming and entertainment?
    Reply
  • bryonhowley 31 July 2013 06:01
    Looks nice but I can find things better to spend $300 on. In truth I can't see ever streaming my PC games to a 5" screen when I use 3 Asus 27" monitors on my desktop PC. Going from 5760x1080 to 720p does not sound like something I am ready to do. And if I want to game from my recliner I just use my Xbox 360 wireless controller and play the game on my Panasonic 50" 3D Plasma.
    Reply
  • vaughn2k 31 July 2013 06:03
    for U$180, I can get a nice Lenovo Phone. For U$ 500, a good Xbox.. not sure if I need a Shield where I could play anywhere..
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 31 July 2013 06:03
    Not sure why most of your benchmarks were just between the shield and the Nexus 7. I understand that the Nexus 7 utilizes Tegra 3 but the iPhone 5, Note 2, or some other tertiary figues should have been included to provide a better comparison between this device and other current generation products.

    This device feels like a universal Wii U game pad and there is almost zero reason to own one.
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 31 July 2013 06:52
    Considering that Oculus rift will cost somewhere around 300 dollars as well, id rather wait for that to spend my cash.
    Streaming is nice but if you are close toy our pc why not use the PC itself?
    Reply
  • edwd2 31 July 2013 06:56
    could be used to run a psp emulator, but phone can do that too.
    Reply
  • shikamaru31789 31 July 2013 07:51
    I'm just not seeing much reason to get one right now, not when I'm saving for the Xbox One and PS4. If it was at a lower price and if it supported AMD GPU's for PC streaming, I might get one. But they also need to get some developers to make some good Android exclusives, not just your typical mobile time wasters and ports of older console/PC titles, but some actuallAAA exclusives that are optimized for Tegra 4.
    Reply