Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Building With The PS05B
A plethora of tool-free features allows SilverStone to include a minimal installation kit, with only enough screws to hold the mothetherboard in place, and only enough standoffs to convert it from ATX to microATX.
Stamped-in-place standoffs reduce the number of steps required to assemble a system inside the PS05B. The only unusual steps were to remove plug-in pins from the side of the hard drive cage to add a drive, and to pull out, rather than slide, the tab on the optical drive bay.
While we’re not quite sure what type of effect the PS05B’s designers were hoping to achieve in the finished product, we are quite sure that it will appeal to at least a few of today’s readers.
Have you actually used an Antec 300? The quality is only average. Plus it lacks a lot of features that all the others have. Seems pretty cheap ass to me.
Note I've used one Antec 300 and two Rosewill Challengers in different builds. Quality wise I would put them pretty close, the Antec 300's paint finish is like sand paper, where the Challenger is smooth, however the Antec 300 has slightly thicker metal. Feature-wise, its no comparison, and everyone who saw them together preferred the challenger.
Nice review Tom's. Hopefully you will move on to some more gamer class cases ($50-$100).
Except that the NZXT gamma costs $7 less shipped (current and suggested prices) and has for a while now.
If I were truly on a tight budget, I might consider one of these designs. But, it's easily argued that there are higher quality and more feature-rich cases (that don't cut any corners like grommets, fans, filters, etc.) within a $20-$30 earshot of these.