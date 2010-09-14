Part 2: Four More Gaming Enclosures Under $50

Building With The PS05B

A plethora of tool-free features allows SilverStone to include a minimal installation kit, with only enough screws to hold the mothetherboard in place, and only enough standoffs to convert it from ATX to microATX.

Stamped-in-place standoffs reduce the number of steps required to assemble a system inside the PS05B. The only unusual steps were to remove plug-in pins from the side of the hard drive cage to add a drive, and to pull out, rather than slide, the tab on the optical drive bay.

While we’re not quite sure what type of effect the PS05B’s designers were hoping to achieve in the finished product, we are quite sure that it will appeal to at least a few of today’s readers.