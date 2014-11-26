OnePlus One Review

Results: HTML5 And JavaScript Benchmarks
The tests on this page are JavaScript- and HTML5-heavy selections from our Web Browser Grand Prix series. Such tests are extremely meaningful to mobile devices because so much of the in-app content is served via the platform's native Web browser. These tests not only offer a view of each device's Web browsing performance, but since these tasks are traditionally so CPU-dependent, browser benchmarks (especially JavaScript-heavy tests) are a great way to measure SoC performance among devices using the same platform and browser.
Browsermark 2.0
Rightware's Browsermark 2.0 is a synthetic browsing benchmark that tests several performance metrics, including load time, CSS, DOM, HTML5 Canvas, JavaScript, and WebGL.
While the OnePlus One lands at the bottom of the chart, there’s only a 4% difference between it and the LG G3, within the margin of error for a browser-based benchmark. The Galaxy Note 4 understandably holds a small lead.
JSBench
Unlike most JavaScript performance benchmarks, JSBench could almost be considered real-world, since it utilizes actual snippets of JavaScript from Amazon, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Yahoo.
The JSBench results perfectly match performance expectations. The iPhone 6 Plus posts a crazy fast time thanks to its quick CPU and Safari’s Nitro JavaScript engine. The Note 4’s Snapdragon 805 SoC pushes it ahead of the other Android devices. There’s only a 7% spread between the four Snapdragon 801 phones, the HTC One (M8) providing the lower bound due to its lower clocked CPU.
Peacekeeper 2.0
Peacekeeper is a synthetic JavaScript performance benchmark from Futuremark.
All of the Snapdragon devices post similar scores, only 7% separating the OnePlus One from the LG G3.
WebXPRT 2013
Principled Technologies' WebXPRT 2013 is an HTML5-based benchmark that simulates common productivity tasks that are traditionally handled by locally installed applications, including photo editing, financial charting, and offline note-taking.
WebXPRT 2013 is the only browser-based benchmark where the OnePlus One falters. However, taking into account its scores across all of the HTML5 and JavaScript benchmarks, the OnePlus One offers performance on par with other high-end Android phones running similar hardware.
If this is a phone from Apple, people will only ask when they can buy it. They don't real care about of the specification.
This is the different.
For about USD 350 you can't really do any better. They could sell it for 550-600, but they won't.
CM12 (Lollipop- based) is around the corner.
Only thing they botched really big was the sales; this phone had a huge potential to when first launched, but making it almost impossible to buy doesn't help.
Things that really dissapointed me are:
- display is yellowish, at least was on all three pieces I owned
- it's made out of cheap plastics, I don't care it feels "great", I wanted metalic phone, like they said it's gonna be in the beginning
- one of the pieces was doing purplish photos
- it's way too big
- CM is fine, but still misses some of the basic features offered by 3rd party GUi from Samsung/HTC, which are in my eyes normal - RMAing the 1+1 is a hell, You need to send it back, wait and stuff, thank You, but no
In general I bought the first one for 290 euro, second one for 250 euro, and third one for 390 euro, which are pretty good prices in my country for these phones, and all were a disaster :\