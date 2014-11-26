OnePlus One Review

Results: HTML5 And JavaScript Benchmarks

The tests on this page are JavaScript- and HTML5-heavy selections from our Web Browser Grand Prix series. Such tests are extremely meaningful to mobile devices because so much of the in-app content is served via the platform's native Web browser. These tests not only offer a view of each device's Web browsing performance, but since these tasks are traditionally so CPU-dependent, browser benchmarks (especially JavaScript-heavy tests) are a great way to measure SoC performance among devices using the same platform and browser.

Browsermark 2.0

Rightware's Browsermark 2.0 is a synthetic browsing benchmark that tests several performance metrics, including load time, CSS, DOM, HTML5 Canvas, JavaScript, and WebGL.

While the OnePlus One lands at the bottom of the chart, there’s only a 4% difference between it and the LG G3, within the margin of error for a browser-based benchmark. The Galaxy Note 4 understandably holds a small lead.

JSBench

Unlike most JavaScript performance benchmarks, JSBench could almost be considered real-world, since it utilizes actual snippets of JavaScript from Amazon, Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Yahoo.

The JSBench results perfectly match performance expectations. The iPhone 6 Plus posts a crazy fast time thanks to its quick CPU and Safari’s Nitro JavaScript engine. The Note 4’s Snapdragon 805 SoC pushes it ahead of the other Android devices. There’s only a 7% spread between the four Snapdragon 801 phones, the HTC One (M8) providing the lower bound due to its lower clocked CPU.

Peacekeeper 2.0

Peacekeeper is a synthetic JavaScript performance benchmark from Futuremark.

All of the Snapdragon devices post similar scores, only 7% separating the OnePlus One from the LG G3.

WebXPRT 2013

Principled Technologies' WebXPRT 2013 is an HTML5-based benchmark that simulates common productivity tasks that are traditionally handled by locally installed applications, including photo editing, financial charting, and offline note-taking.

WebXPRT 2013 is the only browser-based benchmark where the OnePlus One falters. However, taking into account its scores across all of the HTML5 and JavaScript benchmarks, the OnePlus One offers performance on par with other high-end Android phones running similar hardware.