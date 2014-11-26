OnePlus One Review

Results: GPGPU Benchmarks
CompuBenchRS
CompuBenchRS tests the compute performance of multi-core systems supporting the RenderScript API (a component of the Android operating system). The compute API is similar to CUDA or OpenCL, and can distribute parallel tasks across all compute cores, including the CPU and GPU (as of Android 4.2, RenderScript is expanded to run on the GPU, in addition to the CPU of supported systems). On compute-capable GPUs, the benchmark runs on the graphics engine. Otherwise, the tests stress CPU cores. CompuBenchRS sub-tests cover the following categories: Computer Vision (Face Detection), 3D Graphics (Provence - ray tracing), Image Processing (Gaussian Blur, Histogram), Physics (Particle Simulation - 4K), and Throughput (Julia Set, Ambient Occlusion).
Running RenderScript on the GPU requires software support from the video driver. With a 4x performance deficit, the OnePlus One runs the Face Detection test solely on the CPU. It’s difficulty running multithreaded code only compounds the problem.
The OnePlus One shows mixed performance in the image processing tests. It outperforms its Snapdragon 801 peers in the Gaussian Blur and Histogram tests, but falls well behind in Gaussian Blur (RS Intrinsic).
The OnePlus One continues to deliver inconsistent performance across the remainder of the RenderScript benchmarks. While coming in at or near the bottom of our charts in most tests, it does well in the Julia Set throughput test.
It’s important to note that these benchmarks have more to do with driver level support for the RenderScript API than actual hardware limitations. Granted, the OnePlus One’s issue with multithreaded code reduces performance further when it fails to utilize its GPU, but this effect is difficult to discern with so much variation between devices running the same hardware.
For about USD 350 you can't really do any better. They could sell it for 550-600, but they won't.
CM12 (Lollipop- based) is around the corner.
Only thing they botched really big was the sales; this phone had a huge potential to when first launched, but making it almost impossible to buy doesn't help.
Things that really dissapointed me are:
- display is yellowish, at least was on all three pieces I owned
- it's made out of cheap plastics, I don't care it feels "great", I wanted metalic phone, like they said it's gonna be in the beginning
- one of the pieces was doing purplish photos
- it's way too big
- CM is fine, but still misses some of the basic features offered by 3rd party GUi from Samsung/HTC, which are in my eyes normal - RMAing the 1+1 is a hell, You need to send it back, wait and stuff, thank You, but no
In general I bought the first one for 290 euro, second one for 250 euro, and third one for 390 euro, which are pretty good prices in my country for these phones, and all were a disaster :\