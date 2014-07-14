Oppo N1 Review: Future-Looking Phablet Or Oversized Flop?

Oppo N1 deals N4U Online® Oppo N1 mini... Amazon Prime £10.99 View

How We Tested Oppo's N1 Phablet

Benchmark Suite

Our current Android test lineup is comprised of six key sections: CPU, GPU, GPGPU, Web, Display, and Battery.

CPU AnTuTu X, Basemark OS II Full, Geekbench 3 Pro, MobileXPRT 2013 GPU 3DMark, Basemark X 1.1 Full, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate GPGPU CompuBenchRS Web Browsermark 2.0, JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013 Display Brightness (Min/Max), Black Level, Contrast Ratio, Gamma, Color Temperature, Color Gamut Volume (sRGB/AdobeRGB) Battery Basemark OS II Full, BatteryXPRT 2014, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate

Test Methodology

All handsets are benchmarked on a fully-updated copy of the device’s stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.

Bluetooth Off Brightness 200 nits Cellular SIM Removed Display Mode Device Default (non-adaptive) Location Services Off Power Battery Sleep Never (or longest possible interval) Volume Muted Wi-Fi On

Comparison System Specs

The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is joining us today to represent the N1's main competitor in the phablet market. And as usual, the iPhone 5s, Nexus 5, Meizu MX3, and Xiaomi Mi3 are in attendance to represent the latest SoCs from Apple, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Nvidia (respectively).