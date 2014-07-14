Oppo N1 Review: Future-Looking Phablet Or Oversized Flop?

How We Tested Oppo's N1 Phablet
Benchmark Suite
Our current Android test lineup is comprised of six key sections: CPU, GPU, GPGPU, Web, Display, and Battery.
|CPU
|AnTuTu X, Basemark OS II Full, Geekbench 3 Pro, MobileXPRT 2013
|GPU
|3DMark, Basemark X 1.1 Full, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate
|GPGPU
|CompuBenchRS
|Web
|Browsermark 2.0, JSBench, Peacekeeper 2.0, WebXPRT 2013
|Display
|Brightness (Min/Max), Black Level, Contrast Ratio, Gamma, Color Temperature, Color Gamut Volume (sRGB/AdobeRGB)
|Battery
|Basemark OS II Full, BatteryXPRT 2014, GFXBench 3.0 Corporate
Test Methodology
All handsets are benchmarked on a fully-updated copy of the device’s stock software. The table below lists other common device settings that we standardize to before testing.
|Bluetooth
|Off
|Brightness
|200 nits
|Cellular
|SIM Removed
|Display Mode
|Device Default (non-adaptive)
|Location Services
|Off
|Power
|Battery
|Sleep
|Never (or longest possible interval)
|Volume
|Muted
|Wi-Fi
|On
Comparison System Specs
The table below contains all the pertinent technical specifications for today’s comparison units:
The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 is joining us today to represent the N1's main competitor in the phablet market. And as usual, the iPhone 5s, Nexus 5, Meizu MX3, and Xiaomi Mi3 are in attendance to represent the latest SoCs from Apple, Qualcomm, Samsung, and Nvidia (respectively).
Probably due to to imperfections in the transistors that control the OLED pixels, there is a very faint but perceptible in deep darkness leakage of energy toward the pixels.
Yes, doesn't compare to the obvious light bleed of any TFT display, but the OLED "off" pixels are not truly off, they have a 0.00something-small level of light which could theoretically be measured by some very sensitive equipment.
The eyes are certainly capable of seeing it...
With the mostly passable image quality, that would not help the N1 much though.
First time I read the term I had the image of holding my 10" Asus pad up to my face and talking into it. I suppose it's better than a shoe; cleaner, too.
True but people couldn't watch porn on their phones back then so it made sense to make them as small as possible. Not so now ... ^^
No removable battery is a shitty solution. Its the issue all phones face after 2 years, their batteries no longer hold a charge.
lol that's a scam the companies do to force you to buy a new one ;)