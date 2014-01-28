Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

After applying more patches than a NASCAR team jacket, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is finally able to get some use from extra CPU cores and Nvidia's SLI technology. Even then, the game’s High Quality preset has difficulty pushing past the limits of AVADirect’s quad-core CPU and single GPU. Stepping up to a resolution of 5760x1080 puts Origin PC on top.

The Ultra preset is where Origin PC's Chronos makes its stand in this game, outpacing our second-place in-house System Builder Marathon machine by more than 10%.