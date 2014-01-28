Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Average Performance Versus Efficiency

The Chronos' average gaming performance only tops our System Builder Marathon setup by 5%, but that’s primarily because we threw in a bunch of medium-resolution tests. Battlefield 3, for example, is capped at 200 FPS and completely wastes the tiny PC's massive graphics power.

The costliest computer in this comparison, Origin PC’s Chronos also has the highest performance. Its graphics cards unfortunately have a negative overall effect on efficiency, which means the machine could only become more efficient if the average workload had a higher GPU-performance bias.

But hey, at least its efficiency tops that of our System Builder Marathon machine.