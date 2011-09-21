System Builder Marathon, Sept. 2011: $1000 Enthusiast PC

Memory, Hard Drives, And Optical Drive
Memory: Mushkin Enhanced Redline 4 GB (2 x 2 GB) 240-Pin DDR3-1600 Kit
This dual-channel kit boasts 7-8-7-24 1T timings at a 1600 MT/s data rate. And, priced at $50 bucks, it also looks like a really solid value. This quarter we're giving Mushkin’s Redline series a try.
Hard Drive: OCZ Vertex Series OCZSSD2-1VTX30GXXX 30 GB SSD
As mentioned in this story's intro, we’re looking to breathe life into the $1000 enthusiast system with a solid-state drive.
Bearing a $65 price tag, OCZ’s 30 GB Vertex series doesn’t have enough capacity to hold all of this system's applications and benchmarks. But it's big enough to host the operating system and some critical programs. We chose this model based on the recommendations in our Best SSDs For the Money column.
Hard Drive: Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 32 MB cache
Backed by a new SSD in our system, we’ll stick with the same trusty $59 Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB drive for our mass storage needs.
Optical Drive: Sony Optiarc SATA CD/DVD Burner Model AD-7260S-0B
As usual, we aren't putting a lot of money behind our $1000 PC’s optical drive. This time, we’re choosing Sony’s drive for no reason other than its low $19 price tag.
Off the top of my head,
1. There are a number of decent Z68 motherboards for around $130.
2. Hyper 212+ costs $30
3. A Corsair 2x4GB 1600MHz CL9 kit costs $50
4. There are plenty of good 1TB drives for $55
5. Antec Earthwatts 650W costs around $60
And don't give me any crap about price increases over the past month. All of these have remained the same for the past 2 months.
At the $1000 mark i'd opt for 8GB of ram, no ssd and a better hdd. And not a microATX.
Also why isn't micro stuttering mentioned? If i remember correctly, these cards have issues with it.
Guess that was mostly negative stuff, i liked reading it anyway though, keep em coming.
Nice PSU as well. I do wonder though why you didn't go with the CX600V2, as it's 80+ Certified and sells for the same price as the CX600 (actually, a $10 MIR right now so $59.99).
Also, and this isn't a critique but purely personal preference, I would probably forego the SSD for myself and stick with a cheap HDD like a WD Green. Loading times aren't that important to me; I'm willing to wait a few more seconds if it means I can put the $ I saved towards a better mobo, HSF, or better non-reference GPU cards. Call me crazy but I'm willing to wait a bit longer, as well as not having to worry about my OS drive wearing out, in order to get very slightly better performance/temps. I realize that drive performance is an important metric for most people though so I'm glad you are incorporating that into these modern builds. Can't wait to see the $500 one :)
other than that, its a realy nice build