Harden Up: Can We Break Your Password With Our GPUs?

Test Setup

Test Hardware Processor Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3 Motherboard Asus P8P67 Deluxe Memory Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V Hard Drive Samsung 470 256 GB Graphics Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GBAsus GeForce GTX 570 1.28 GBAMD Radeon HD 5870 1 GB Power Supply Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS System Software and Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Driver Nvidia 270.51Catalyst 11.4

Software Visual Zip Password Recovery Processor Version: 6.2 Advanced Archive Password Recovery Version: 4.53 Accent Zip Password Recovery Version: 2.01 Accent RAR Password Recovery Version: 2.01 Parallel Password Recovery Version: 1.6.0 WinZip Version: 15.5 ProEncryption: Zip 2.0 (default), AES-128, AES-256Compression: No Compression, Zipx/PPMd (default), Zip/deflate WinRAR Version: x64 4.00Encryption: AES-128Compression: Normal, Store

It's important to point out that WinZip offers three different encryption options: Zip 2.0, AES-128, and AES-256, along with several compression schemes. WinRAR is much simpler in that it only offers AES-128 encryption and different levels of the same compression scheme. I'm testing with several variations to show you how this affects the speed of password recovery.