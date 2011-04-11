GeForce And Radeon On Intel's P67: PCIe Scaling Explored

Benchmark Results: F1 2010

Anyone looking for the perfect example of a bandwidth-limited game couldn’t do much better than F1 2010. The GeForce GTX 570 drops performance by a whopping 18% in PCIe x4 mode, while the Radeon HD 6950 loses an even more astounding 38% in the same switch.

Even at the GPU-bottlenecked 2560x1600 resolution, a x4 slot hurts the AMD card’s performance by around 20%. The Nvidia sample shortens the gap to a still-significant 10%.