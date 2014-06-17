Intel Pentium G3258 CPU Review: Haswell, Unlocked, For $75

Results: World of Warcraft
As in Thief, Intel’s Pentium G3258 beats AMD’s Athlon X4 750K in World of Warcraft at the game’s Ultra detail preset. You can take the Trinity-based processor, overclock it, and it’s still 17% slower than the stock Pentium. Of course, once you tune Intel’s CPU, that number grows to 30%.
A 4.5 GHz clock rate is enough for the G3258 to hang with the 3.5 GHz Core i3-4330. Although that processor nurses a 1 GHz frequency deficit, it benefits from Hyper-Threading technology and an extra megabyte of shared L3 cache.
Three different configurations jam up at the top of our frame rate over time chart, one of which is the overclocked Pentium G3258. You can see just how much performance increases compared to the stock 3.2 GHz, indicated by the red line. And of course, it’s clear that overclocking AMD’s Athlon X4 750K allows the GeForce GTX Titan to breathe a little, as well.
None of these frame time variance figures are bothersome. The big spikes you see in the chart below come from our flight path-based benchmark, which stutters right as the kite from Shado-Pan Fallback takes off.
Because of course buying a pentium G and fitting it with a 150USD board and 50USD cooler does not make sens by itself ,but you have a 100% future-compatible system that can be upgraded very very easily...
PCPartPicker part list / Price breakdown by merchant
CPU: Intel Pentium G3258 3.2GHz Dual-Core Processor ($74.99 @ Newegg)
CPU Cooler: Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO 82.9 CFM Sleeve Bearing CPU Cooler ($30.99 @ Amazon)
Motherboard: ASRock Z87 Pro3 ATX LGA1150 Motherboard ($90.00 @ Newegg)
Memory: G.Skill Ares Series 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR3-1600 Memory ($75.99 @ Newegg)
Storage: Seagate Barracuda 1TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive ($52.92 @ Amazon)
Video Card: XFX Radeon R9 280 3GB Double Dissipation Video Card ($209.99 @ Newegg)
Case: Corsair 200R ATX Mid Tower Case ($49.99 @ Newegg)
Power Supply: XFX 550W 80+ Bronze Certified ATX Power Supply ($44.99 @ NCIX US)
Total: $629.86
Prices include shipping, taxes, and discounts when availableGenerated by PCPartPicker 2014-06-17 04:48 EDT-0400
No, sorry. That is not true. Check this article:
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/ivy-bridge-wolfdale-yorkfield-comparison,3487-10.html
You should overclock your Q9550 to get performance that barely comes close to an ivy-bridge I3 on games and lightly threaded workloads (and it gets stomped by any i5 on any workload)... I personally have an OC'd QX9650 and am not even close. I believe if I change to that Pentium G, and overclock it as well, that would still be an upgrade...
Yeah that would be better unless Intel decides to let o/c on Pentium with other chipsets like H97.
Leaked BIOS Enables Pentium Anniversary Edition OC on Some MSI H97 Boards
MSI H97 PC MATE ATX LGA1150 Motherboard $88.99
So if this happens and intel decide to let even lower mobo chipsets to do o/c only for pentiums it would be nice to pair $60 mobo, $75 CPU and a $25-30 CM 212 EVO or plus, to a total of ~$160 for a o/c ready system.