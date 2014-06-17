Intel Pentium G3258 CPU Review: Haswell, Unlocked, For $75

Results: World of Warcraft

As in Thief, Intel’s Pentium G3258 beats AMD’s Athlon X4 750K in World of Warcraft at the game’s Ultra detail preset. You can take the Trinity-based processor, overclock it, and it’s still 17% slower than the stock Pentium. Of course, once you tune Intel’s CPU, that number grows to 30%.

A 4.5 GHz clock rate is enough for the G3258 to hang with the 3.5 GHz Core i3-4330. Although that processor nurses a 1 GHz frequency deficit, it benefits from Hyper-Threading technology and an extra megabyte of shared L3 cache.

Three different configurations jam up at the top of our frame rate over time chart, one of which is the overclocked Pentium G3258. You can see just how much performance increases compared to the stock 3.2 GHz, indicated by the red line. And of course, it’s clear that overclocking AMD’s Athlon X4 750K allows the GeForce GTX Titan to breathe a little, as well.

None of these frame time variance figures are bothersome. The big spikes you see in the chart below come from our flight path-based benchmark, which stutters right as the kite from Shado-Pan Fallback takes off.